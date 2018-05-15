Boyajian abandons Congressional bid to run for state seat

Pete DeMola
PLATTSBURGH | Don Boyajian abandoned his bid for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District on Tuesday, opting instead to run for state Assembly District 107.
“After speaking with thousands of residents across upstate New York, I have realized that one of the most important ways to make a real difference in our communities is to effect change right here at home,” said Boyajian in a statement.
He continued: “Ensuring that every child has access to high-quality public education, addressing the heroin and opioid epidemic, creating stable new jobs and protecting our environment all starts within our state government.”
Speculation has been rampant in political circles for the past week that Boyajian, 33, was seeking the Capital Region area state assembly seat.
In the special election last month to fill the vacancy left by Steven McLaughlin after his election to Rensselaer County executive, Republican Jacob Ashby narrowly edged out Cynthia Doran, a Democrat, by fewer than 300 votes.
Boyajian campaigned for Doran — including going door-to-door — which he touted in a series of Facebook messages ahead of the special election on April 24.
The candidate will transfer his $200,000 war chest to that contest, and rolled out early endorsements from state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi and Melissa Shea, chair of the Washington County Democratic Committee.
Boyajian resides in Cambridge, Washington County.
DAYS OF UNCERTAINTY
In what portended a mixup, an email sent to the candidate’s campaign manager last Thursday revealed the account had been deactivated.
Boyajian did not respond to several emails seeking comment about a potential shakeup and all but disappeared from the campaign trail following a forum at SUNY Plattsburgh on May 5.
Fundraising emails, once a torrent, also ceased.
Boyajian’s departure leaves five candidates seeking to clinch the Democratic nomination to go up against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) this fall: Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.
Democrats head to the polls on June 26.
Boyajian’s truncated campaign was a stinging defeat in a string of early accomplishments.
He graduated from Colgate University and Cornell Law School and held a series of clerking positions — including at the US Attorney’s Office, state Attorney General's Environmental Protection Bureau and the Securities and Exchange Commission — before serving as an aide to Rep. Michael E. McMahon, where he worked on agriculture, natural resources and energy policy for the New York Democrat, according to his bio.
Afterwards, Boyajian found a home at the Albany law firm co-founded by his father, Dreyer Boyajian LLP, where he practiced municipal and environmental law, including representing communities affected by PCB contamination of the St. Lawrence and Hudson Rivers.
TOP FUNDRAISER
Despite the gold-plated pedigree, the self-described avid outdoorsman’s campaign failed to gain traction.
Upon entering the race in August, Boyajian joined a crowded field seeking to topple the two-term incumbent on the heels of a galvanized electorate fuming over President Donald Trump and policies coming out of a GOP-controlled Congress, including Stefanik’s vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Boyajian proved to be a deft fundraiser — he outraised his opponents in three consecutive quarters, raising nearly $500,000 and ending with $200,000 in the bank — but appeared to have little interest in shoe leather campaigning aside from a “Bluegrass and Politics Tour” that saw him performing at venues across the district this past winter.
And while his opponents were a constant presence on the grassroots circuit — engaging in meetings with voters, roundtable discussions and rubber chicken dinners — Boyajian instead appeared to be more comfortable issuing press releases on the political issues of the day.
He also largely refrained from attacking his opponents to lob grenades at Stefanik, a strategy he utilized at the string of forums beginning last summer, where his performances appeared to hit all the sweet spots to appeal to an activated base while voicing indignation with Washington in carefully-polished soundbites.
“No. 1, Scott Pruitt — that’s the biggest environmental issue in the country right now,” Boyajian said to applause at a forum at SUNY Adirondack earlier this month.
Five weeks ahead of the nominating contest, a consensus has not emerged on a frontrunner.
But in the absence of polling, the tepid response by the grassroots surrounding Boyajian’s campaign could perhaps be reflected in his placement in straw polls conducted after each candidate forum, where he continually ranked at the bottom of the pack.
And while a muscular fundraiser, his was among the campaigns that deployed paid canvassers to circulate ballot petitions.
Fundraising totals revealed donations largely came from outside of the district — just 7 percent of contributions came from district residents in the final quarter of 2017 — and just a fraction of the total haul, 12 percent, were from small dollar donations of under $200, according to Federal Election Commission reports.
"As we are starting to see," said Nelson in a statement, "the message is more important than the money raised in this new era of politics."
BOUNCED CANDIDATE
Aside from his formidable campaign operation — which he touted as his frontrunner status — perhaps Boyajian's only noteworthy stamp on the contest was when a campaign surrogate bounced David Mastrianni, a Saratoga physician, out of the race over irregularities in his petitions last month.
Tred Hulse, Mastrianni’s former campaign manager, issued a single-word response on Tuesday when told about Boyajian’s exit.
“Karma.”
Democrats will meet Tuesday in Long Lake for the latest candidate forum.