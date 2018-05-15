Boyajian abandons Congressional bid to run for state seat

× Expand Pete DeMola Don Boyajian abandoned his bid for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st District on Tuesday and will instead run for state Assembly District 107.

PLATTSBURGH | Don Boyajian abandoned his bid for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District on Tuesday, opting instead to run for state Assembly District 107.

“After speaking with thousands of residents across upstate New York, I have realized that one of the most important ways to make a real difference in our communities is to effect change right here at home,” said Boyajian in a statement.

He continued: “Ensuring that every child has access to high-quality public education, addressing the heroin and opioid epidemic, creating stable new jobs and protecting our environment all starts within our state government.”

Speculation has been rampant in political circles for the past week that Boyajian, 33, was seeking the Capital Region area state assembly seat.

In the special election last month to fill the vacancy left by Steven McLaughlin after his election to Rensselaer County executive, Republican Jacob Ashby narrowly edged out Cynthia Doran, a Democrat, by fewer than 300 votes.

Boyajian campaigned for Doran — including going door-to-door — which he touted in a series of Facebook messages ahead of the special election on April 24.

The candidate will transfer his $200,000 war chest to that contest, and rolled out early endorsements from state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi and Melissa Shea, chair of the Washington County Democratic Committee.

Boyajian resides in Cambridge, Washington County.

DAYS OF UNCERTAINTY

In what portended a mixup, an email sent to the candidate’s campaign manager last Thursday revealed the account had been deactivated.

Boyajian did not respond to several emails seeking comment about a potential shakeup and all but disappeared from the campaign trail following a forum at SUNY Plattsburgh on May 5.

Fundraising emails, once a torrent, also ceased.

Boyajian’s departure leaves five candidates seeking to clinch the Democratic nomination to go up against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) this fall: Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.

Democrats head to the polls on June 26.

Boyajian’s truncated campaign was a stinging defeat in a string of early accomplishments.

He graduated from Colgate University and Cornell Law School and held a series of clerking positions — including at the US Attorney’s Office, state Attorney General's Environmental Protection Bureau and the Securities and Exchange Commission — before serving as an aide to Rep. Michael E. McMahon, where he worked on agriculture, natural resources and energy policy for the New York Democrat, according to his bio.