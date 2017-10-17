Boyajian leading Dem primary money race

× Expand Photo provided Don Boyajian is leading the money race for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

PLATTSBURGH | An environmental lawyer is leading the money race amongst candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Don Boyajian, a municipal and environmental attorney in Saratoga County, raised $208,000 ahead of the Federal Elections Commission’s third quarter deadline on Sept. 30, a haul the first-time candidate’s campaign says makes him the frontrunner for the nomination.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the outpouring of support,” Boyajian said in a statement. “I look forward to bringing real representation to Upstate and the North Country.

“People are upset about Elise Stefanik’s record and the inability of Congress to get things done. They are donating because they are demanding change in Washington, starting with Stefanik.”

Boyajian, a former congressional staffer for U.S. Rep. Mike McMahon (D-Staten Island), lives in Cambridge, Washington County. He declared his candidacy in August.

Tedra Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County legislator, raised $128,899 in donations between July and September.

Cobb criticized Stefanik’s record on health care and environment in a statement announcing the totals.

“I am running for Congress to hold her accountable for her votes which harm the people of this district,” said Cobb.

Emily Martz of Saranac Lake raised $52,411.

“We deserve a representative who shows up and listens to people’s stories — and then uses those stories to create economic opportunities for everyone, not just the wealthy few,” Martz said in an email.

Katie Wilson of Keene garnered $45,207.

“Katie Wilson is running a grassroots campaign to represent her North Country neighbors because she’s living the issues they face everyday, which is exactly why she can win in November of 2018,” said Morgan Hook, a campaign spokesman.

Hook said Wilson is “not the typical candidate for Congress.”

“She can’t loan her campaign millions of dollars or tap into deep political connections. We’re thrilled with the support we’ve already received, and we know as more people hear Katie’s message, she’ll have the resources necessary to win next year’s primary.”

Altogether, six Democrats are seeking the nomination to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who is seeking a third term.

Patrick Nelson of Stillwater raised $11,500 for a total of $29,100 since announcing his campaign in January, the first Democratic challenger to do so.