Brant Lake man seriously injured in ATV crash, family now in need

× Expand Photo provided Months ago, Josh Moffitt of Brant Lake gets a hug from his six-year-old daughter as he poses on a motorcycle. Josh suffered life-threatening injuries in an ATV crash April 18, and is now recovering. His sister-in-law Ashley Moffitt has started a fundraising campaign through the GoFundMe.com to help pay his medical and living expenses as well as help support his two young daughters during his recovery. See article for details.

BRANT LAKE — Josh Moffitt of Horicon was seriously injured in an ATV crash April 18, and a fundraising campaign has been launched to help pay for expenses associated with his recovery.

Moffitt suffered a broken neck, broken ribs, broken facial bones and a fractured skull despite the fact he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Soon after the incident, he was airlifted to Albany Medical Center and underwent operations, his mother Cindy said Tuesday.

She noted that despite his life-threatening injuries and remaining unconscious for a long time, he is now able to walk on his own. April 29, Josh was transferred was transferred to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital in Schenectady.

“The doctors are amazed at the speed of his recovery so far,” Cindy Moffitt said.

Josh Moffitt’s sister-in-law Ashley Moffitt has started a fundraising campaign through the website GoFundMe.com. Ashley noted that Josh needs help with his expenses during his rehabilitation, as he is a single father supporting two young girls, ages 6 and 4. Also, he is facing the expense of paying $4,200 for hearing aids.

“Anything will help considering he will be undergoing a long recovery, he’s unable to work for a long time, he has medical expenses and other bills, and now he needs his hearing aids replaced in order to communicate,” she said. “Even small sums will go a long way to help my brother-in-law during this difficult time.”

For years, Josh Moffitt has worked full-time for Northeastern Products Corp. in Warrensburg, but quite a few weeks remain until he will be able to drive or go back to work, his family members said.

Ashley and Cindy both said he was driving a 4-wheeler down a road in Horicon, hit sand on the pavement and was thrown into a tree.

Ashley Moffitt said he would enjoy a visit from friends and other community members. Sunnyview is located at 1270 Belmont Avenue in Schenectady.

“He seems lonely, and he’d love to have people come visit,” she said.

For more information, call Ashley Moffitt at (518) 683-2723.

The GoFundMe page can be accessed by typing “Prayers for Josh by Ashley Moffitt” into a web browser. As of Tuesday, $725 had been raised toward a goal of $5,000.