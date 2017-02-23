Brant Lake Winter Carnival returns this Saturday

× Expand Photo by Brandon Himoff Competing in the Outhouse Race at last year’s Brant Lake Winter Carnival, a team representing Gallo Realty pushes their homemade structure towards the finish line. This year’s edition of the beloved carnival — set for Saturday Feb. 25 — features a wide range of family-oriented activities including broomball, ice bowling, fry-pan toss, softball and human foosball competitions; as well as an exhibit of vintage snowmobiles; ice skating and sledding; plus fireworks, food, and musical entertainment.

BRANT LAKE — Featuring new activities as well as treasured traditions, northern Warren County’s premier frigid festival is to be held this weekend.

A record turnout is expected for the Brant Lake Winter Carnival, set from 11 a.m. until dusk Saturday Feb. 25 on the lake ice adjacent to Jimbo’s Club on the Point.

The highlight of the festival is the annual Outhouse Race, which attracts as many as two dozen competing teams, as well as hundreds of spectators. It is to be held at 4 p.m. this year.

Family-oriented events at the popular festival include the sports of broomball, snowshoe softball, and a new attraction this year —human foosball competitions, all to occur on the ice of Brant Lake.

For years, the fry-pan toss competition has been a crowd pleaser, prompting plenty of smiles as people attempt to hurl iron skillets the farthest distance. This year, a children’s division will be added to the men’s and women’s contests.

Ice skating, sledding, ice bowling, an exhibit of vintage snowmobiles, a hockey shootout, snowshoe races, and an ice fishing derby are also featured at the event. The day of activities is to conclude with fireworks over the lake.

Jimbo’s will be offering savory food, adult beverages as well as a retreat from the cold. The local Boy Scout troop will be grilling up hamburgers and hot dogs during the event. Many spectators enjoy viewing the many activities from Jimbo’s wide outdoor deck.

The event, sponsored by the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance, has proven to be one of the most popular winter festivals in the region.

Winners in the Outhouse Race earn their share of $1,000 prize money, as well as wooden outhouse-style birdhouses handcrafted by Jim McCluskey of McCluskey’s Hardware.

To pre-register a team for the Outhouse Race, broomball or foosball competitions, or to exhibit a vintage snowmobile, contact Cindy Mead at: cmead3@nycap.rr.com or (518) 494-3016.

“Get a team together and compete for bragging rights,” Mead said this week. “Whether you participate or spectate, either way, you’re guaranteed to have a fun time!”