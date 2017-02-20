Brant Lake winter fest set for Feb. 25

BRANT LAKE — Featuring new a wide variety of activities, the annual Brant Lake Winter Carnival is scheduled for Saturday Feb. 25 on the lake ice adjacent to Jimbo’s Club on the Point.

The event features the annual Outhouse Race; broomball, snowshoe softball, and human foosball  competitions, all to occur on the ice of Brant Lake.

Winners in the Outhouse Race earn their share of $1,000 prize money. To pre-register a team for the Outhouse Race, broomball or foosball competitions, or to exhibit a vintage snowmobile,  contact Cindy Mead at: cmead3@nycap.rr.com 

