Breakfast, fire alarms offered

CHILSON | The Chilson Fire Department is participating in Fire Prevention Week with a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The department is also offering free smoke alarms and batteries to Chilson Fire District residents.

The breakfast is from 8-10 a.m. at the department’s Chilson Community House at 60 Putts Pond Rd.

“The Chilson Volunteer Fire Department will mark National Fire Prevention Week this year with a pancake breakfast,” Firefighter Stephen Phelps Jr. said. “Drop in to enjoy Larry Lauman’s famous apple pancakes, with sides of bacon and sausage, and plenty of coffee, of course. Breakfast is free to our Chilson and Ticonderoga neighbors and friends, although donations will be gratefully accepted.”

For Chilson Fire District residents, the department has free smoke alarms and free smoke-alarm batteries, he said.

“Just drop in to have breakfast with us and you can sign up to get these life-saving necessities for your home and family,” he said.

Firefighters will go to homes to install the alarms so they conform to building and safety codes.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”

“First, sit down with everyone who lives at your house, and draw a map of the house,” he said. “Mark two exits from each room, and a path to the outside from each exit. Second, practice your home fire drill twice a year.”