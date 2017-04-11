Breakfast follows Easter service

TICONDEROGA – A big Easter morning breakfast will be served at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga following the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at Fort Ticonderoga.

A tradition for many years, Chef “Bunny” and crew will be preparing a wide array of breakfast favorites for early risers on Sunday, April 16.

The Sunrise Service will be held at Fort Ticonderoga at 6 a.m.

Breakfast will be served to all immediately after the service, from about 6:45 to about 8 a.m., whether attending the service or not. The menu will include Breakfast Eggs Bonanza, French toast, bacon, sausage, orange juice and hot coffee, tea and cocoa.

A free-will donation will be accepted. High chairs and booster seats are available for the younger set for the family-style breakfast buffet.

The Ecumenical Service at the fort will have many area clergy participate and all faiths are welcome. Everyone is advised to wear warm clothing to the service. Donations to the Ticonderoga Area Clergy Association Fund will be received to help those in need in the area.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga. The Easter Sunday Service at the church will start at 10 a.m. with Pastor Scott Tyler. Communion will be available to all.