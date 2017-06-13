Breakfast will aid Labor Day event

The Moriah Chamber of Commerce is holding a breakfast fundraiser

by

MORIAH – A fundraising breakfast will bring in money to put on the Port Henry-Moriah Labor Day celebration.

The breakfast is from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Moriah Eagles Aerie at 2787 Center Road in Moriah Center.

Eggs, bacon, sausage, toast, juice and coffee will be served and a donation requested.

The Eagles are allowing the Moriah Chamber of  Commerce, which organizes the annual Labor Day fest, the use of their facilities, Chamber President Cathy Sprague said.

“The Eagles are helping us out,” she said. “All funds raised by the breakfast will go toward our Labor Day bands, fireworks and other expenses.”

She said volunteers are needed to help with the breakfast, and should call the chamber office at 518-250-1050.

“Labor Day and Champ Day are the chamber’s big annual events,” Sprague said. “Labor Day is very expensive for us to put on, but it has a huge economic benefit to our businesses. Crowds of people come for the parade and the other events, and vendors set up at the waterfront.”

Champ Day is Sunday, July 23 this year, while the Labor Day festivities are the weekend of Sept. 9.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines