Brian Mehan memorial drive returns

PLATTSBURGH — For some, battles with cancer end in tragedy.

Such was the case with former Cardinal player Brian Mehan, who passed away from germ cell testicular cancer in 2008 at the age of 20.

In memory of Mehan, SUNY Plattsburgh Head Baseball Coach Kris Doorey and his former teammate, Joey Painter, kickstarted the annual Brian Mehan “Be the Match” bone marrow drive in 2012.

On May 2, the drive will return for its sixth year.

Mehan was a highly recruited catcher coming out of Plattsburgh High School, according to Doorey.

“I was very excited when Brian told me that he was committing to Plattsburgh,” wrote Doorey, in a letter penned shortly after Mehan’s death. “I believed that I had found my catcher of the future.”

One afternoon, Mehan told Doorey that he wasn’t feeling well, and he wouldn’t be playing baseball for the upcoming spring season.

A few months later, after a roller coaster ride of good days and bad, Mehan was gone.

Organizers of the “Be the Match” drive will team up with the Be the Match Bone Marrow Registry, a database used by the National Marrow Donor Program to connect patients in need with eligible bone marrow or cord blood donors.

The Mehan drive — to be held in the Angell College Center lobby on campus — will collect prospective donor information through cheek swab tests to be added to the Be the Match registry.

According to BetheMatch.org, on average, about one in 430 registry members are asked to donate bone marrow or peripheral blood cells.

Marrow is extracted from donors’ hip bones while they are under anesthesia. According to organizers of the Mehan drive, at least two participants in the drive have been found to be a match and have undergone donation procedures.

At 7 p.m., following the drive, the SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinals will play in the annual Brian Mehan Be the Match Game at Lefty Wilson Field on Boynton Avenue. While the Cardinals take on SUNY Canton, cheek swabs will also be performed at the field. To round out the evening, the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir will perform and the Cardinals will honor local Special Olympians.

For more information, contact Doorey at 564-4136 or email dooreykm@plattsburgh.edu.