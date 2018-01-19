Brides-to-be strut stuff

× The 2018 Bridal and Fashion Expo, organized by Laura’s Bridal, was held Jan. 14 at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Brides-to-be were met with visions of their future as they streamed into the West Side Ballroom on Sunday:

Flowing lace gowns with trains sprayed behind.

Long, carefully sculpted curls over bare shoulders.

The faint aroma of roses.

Tiered cakes adorned with intricate beaded frosting.

Laura’s Bridal, a Plattsburgh-based dress shop, sponsored the annual expo designed to raise funds for the Northeast New York chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT

One of the brides-to-be, Amanda Bunker, 27, went to Saranac Central School with her finance, Jacob Duquette, 25.

But they didn’t get to know one another until they both got a job at the local Price Chopper.

She, a cashier — him, working in dairy, they locked eyes across the grocery aisles and it was like love at first sight.

“He always flashed me this weird smile,” Bunker said. “I didn’t know why.”

It wasn’t until a while later when Bunker, now an English teacher at Saranac Middle School and Duquette, a cybersecurity specialist at Twinstate Technologies, reconnected on Facebook.

Duquette admitted that he’d always thought she was cute.

The two were engaged last summer, and plan to be married in Plattsburgh this summer.

“You know, he does have a really good smile,” she said lovingly, her own smile flickering across her face.

A dozen vendors showcased their wares to hundreds of brides-to-be and their families.

Clusters of wives, mothers, daughters and grandmothers weaved their way on Sunday through a selection of what the North Country’s wedding industry has to offer.

A handful of grooms looked over brochures for getaway spots.

Models, both male and female, adorning popular designs from Morilee, Maggie Sottero, Casablanca and Venus, stood poised on a wooden runway down the center of the room.

MAKING WISHES COME TRUE

Laura’s Bridal sold over 350 tickets to the event at $10 each, according to organizer Lonnie Cross, with proceeds benefiting the Northeast New York chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has helped kids with life-threatening illnesses fulfill some pretty cool wishes, said Chief Operating Officer Robert Bullock.

One kid got to spend a day in the Oval Office with President Barack Obama, he said.