Bridge, culvert replacements slated in Clinton County

× Expand Photo provided The Square Dashnaw Road Bridge over Cold Brook in Saranac washed away after Hurricane Sandy hit. The fallen structure causes a three-mile detour to the local restaurant and campsite.

PLATTSBURGH — Several bridge and culvert replacements in Saranac are set to take place once the weather warms.

Clinton County received $1.4 million from the state’s BRIDGE NY initiative to replace culverts on Hardscrabble Road and Standish Road.

The town of Saranac received funding from FEMA to replace two culverts with bridges on Ganong Drive and McCutcheon Lane that were damaged during Hurricane Irene in 2011 — a project that’s expected to cost around $500,000 for both.

Highway Superintendent Al Rascoe and Saranac Supervisor Nick Carter said all four culverts, which see significant day-to-day traffic, are deteriorating and expected to give out if another big storm were to take place.

Both Rascoe and Carter said while these replacements are important, they haven’t generated as much discussion as two bridges in Saranac and Champlain.

The Square Dashnaw Road in Saranac and Elm Street Bridge in Champlain have been hot discussion topics between officials and residents for the past few years.

Both projects have been denied funding by several sources, including the state’s latest initiative that allocated $17.3 million to the North Country in January for bridge and road upgrades.

“They [the state] are looking for the biggest bang for their buck,” said Carter. And the Square Dashnaw Road Bridge did not make the cut.

That dead-end road off of Standish Road, Carter said, only leads to two property owners — sisters Andrea Dashnaw and Ashley LaTulip.

The catch, Carter said, is that those two people own and operate a campground and bar.

Since the two potential economic drivers are now only accessible by a three-mile temporary detour road, town officials are trying to figure out whether the estimated $1 to $2 million project is worth the trouble.

Village of Champlain officials are facing the same dilemma with the Elm Street Bridge.

The structure with chipping green paint, known today as the “ugly bridge,” has been needing a makeover for years, said Mayor Greg Martin. “The structure is still good, but it’s in rough shape.”

Last year, the village foraged together a group of volunteers to paint the bridge, but Clinton County stopped them since the green paint contains high amounts of lead that could cause contamination of the Great Chazy River and health concerns for the residents exposed.

In order to sand, the bridge needs to be encapsulated — a process that costs well-over $400,000, said Rascoe. Replacing the bridge could cost anywhere between $1 to $2 million.

“We get complaints about that bridge every year,” he said. “But the county is pursuing funding avenues to try to get the structure painted.”

Despite the two unfunded replacement projects, several other bridge and culvert replacements will take place on the following roads starting this summer:

Hardscrabble Road in Saranac

Standish Road in Saranac

Ganong Drive in Saranac

McCutcheon Lane in Saranac

Lamberton Road in Mooers Forks

Jarvis Road in Peru

Detours routes and the construction timeline is currently being mapped out by town and county officials.