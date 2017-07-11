Bridge officially named for Gordie Little

× Expand File photo The Morrisonville Bridge has officially been renamed Gordie Little Bridge after the local storyteller who passed away last year.

MORRISONVILLE — Life is about to get a bit brighter for those crossing the Saranac River at Route 22.

The Morrisonville Bridge has officially been named after Gordie Little.

The bill was formally signed into law on Monday after efforts by the North Country’s delegation to the state legislature.

“Gordie spent his life building bridges and celebrating the little bits of magic that are all around us,” said state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), who sponsored the legislation. “I look forward to seeing his name on a bridge in the North Country community that he loved so dearly.”

Little enjoyed ruminating on his beloved Saranac River, penning columns and offering weather reports from his nearby home in Morrisonville.

The beloved community fixture unexpectedly passed away on June 22, 2016.

The dedication, said state and local officials, is a way to keep the memory of the radio host, author, storyteller and victims advocate alive.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) was also instrumental in the designation.

The announcement late Monday instantly sparked hundreds of comments on social media praising the decision.

“This is really awesome. I’ve always thought about Gordie, both past and present, when I would drive over that bridge,” wrote Lowell Wurster. “It will be nice to see his name up there.”

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman is working with Schuyler Falls to organize a ceremony befitting to the legend.

Details will be announced at a later date.