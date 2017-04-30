Bridge Run to follow new course

× Expand Photo provided Chuck Gijanto, left, and David Rutkowski compete in the 2016 New York-Vermont 5K Champlain Bridge Run. The 2017 race will be held Saturday, May 20.

CROWN POINT — The 6th-annual New York-Vermont 5K Champlain Bridge Run will take off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

The 3.1-mile race is sponsored by the Ticonderoga-based LaChute Road Runners Club.

The course has been changed since the inaugural event. In 2012, the race started on the Champlain Bridge. This spring, the race will again begin at the Samuel de Champlain Lighthouse in the New York state campsite and follow a pedestrian path along the Lake Champlain shore, under the bridge, to the historic site. The race will finish near the historic site museum in front of the bridge. The course is mostly grass and dirt, with some asphalt.

Proceeds from the race will support the Crown Point Central School BackPack Program. The program helps alleviate child hunger by discreetly providing children with back packs full of nutritious and easy-to-prepare food on Friday afternoons so they have food to eat throughout the weekend.

Awards will be presented to the top overall man and woman as well as to the top three finishers in various age groups.

Nearly 70 runners took part in the 2016 New York-Vermont 5K Champlain Bridge Run. Matt Karkoski won the race in 20 minutes, 31 seconds. Tim Malaney of Ti was second in 21:35. Abigail Elliot was the top woman runner in 22:16. Teresa Palen was second with 23:44.

“It’s a great course,” Karkoski said. “The scenery is absolutely beautiful, there are no traffic issues and the course is a lot of fun. I love this course.”

The New York/Vermont 5K Champlain Bridge Run was part of a two-day celebration marking the opening of the new bridge in 2012. That celebration featured entertainment, a boat flotilla, a car show, vendors, a dance, fireworks and the race.

Packet pick-up and race day registration will be 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. on the grounds of the British fort ruins within the Crown Point State Historic Site.

People can also register in advance by mailing registration forms to Nancy Ockrin at P.O. Box 33, Crown Point, NY 12928. Registration forms are available online at the LaChute Road Runners Club website at lachute.us. Online registration is also available.

Registration fee is $20 until May 1 and $25 after that. A family rate is available, costing $10 for each child age 17 and younger who registers with a parent. Checks should be made payable to the LaChute Road Runners Club.

T-shirts will be available for those who register by May 1.

For more information, contact Ockrin at momockrin@gmail.com, call 518-597-3754 or visit lachute.us.