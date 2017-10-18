Bridge work completed in Lake Placid, Au Sable Forks

Photo provided/New York State Department of Transportation
Work is complete on a project to replace the Route 73 “ski jump” bridges in Essex County.
NORTH ELBA | Two new bridges over the West Branch of the AuSable River are now open.
The replacements of the 85-year-old structure on Route 73 near the 1980 Olympic ski jumps in North Elba and a two-lane bridge in downtown Au Sable Forks were completed last week.
The project saw removal of the old Route 73 bridges, as well as guardrail installation, shoulder work, plantings and wetland construction, according to the governor’s office.
The effort will improve driver, biker and pedestrian safety, traffic flow and congestion issues, and provides more resilient bridge and road infrastructure against flooding events.
Additional sidewalk work on both sides of the bridge in Au Sable Forks remains to be completed.
Minor work at both sites is scheduled to continue until June 2018.
The $9.9 million project is part of a broader $542 million state effort to rebuild ailing infrastructure, including 100 bridges statewide.
“Across the state, we are building new, state-of-the-art bridges to replace vulnerable structures and dramatically improve infrastructure resiliency in the face of extreme weather,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement.
Route 73 serves as a critical route to Lake Placid and the High Peaks, the governor said, and “reliable and efficient transportation is key to increasing tourism and growing the economy.”
The statewide bridge effort will also reduce the potential for highway travel delays and detours during heavy rains and floods, according to press materials, and will ensure continued access to critical lifesaving services in the event of an emergency.
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said strong infrastructure has many benefits and a lasting impact.
“Our region is heavily dependent on tourism, and quality roads and bridges certainly help convey a welcoming message to visitors,” Little said.
REPORT RESULTS
The repairs come the same week the state Comptroller’s Office released a report revealing bridges owned by local governments need an estimated $27.4 billion in repairs, an amount Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli called “staggering.”
The report found local bridges — which tend to be smaller and carry less traffic than their state counterparts — are more likely to be structurally deficient than state-owned bridges, 12.8 percent to 9 percent.
While units labeled “structurally deficient” are considered safe to drive on, they either have load-bearing elements in poor condition or are prone to repeated flooding.
The overall percentage of structurally deficient local bridges declined from 16.7 percent to 12.8 percent from 2002 to 2016, while the state’s percentage held relatively flat at around 9 percent.
At nearly 76 percent, New York City has the highest proportion of “functionally obsolete” bridges on a regional level. Long Island ranks 40.6 percent, while the North Country fares far better at 15.3 percent.
The counties with the highest percentage of structurally deficient local bridges are Seneca at 34.6 percent, Cayuga at 27.6 percent and Hamilton County at 23.8 percent.
In Franklin County, 19.4 percent of bridges were deemed structurally deficient; Clinton, 18.2 percent, and Warren, 16.9 percent.
Essex County scored significantly lower with just 8.4 percent meeting that designation.
Specific bridges were not identified in the report. But as part of last year’s budget process, Essex County set aside $5 million for bridge bonds.
Of the county’s 178 bridges, 19 have been flagged as critical, county officials said last year.
Twelve of those could utilize a detour as opposed to temporary bridges, which would collectively cost between $1.8 and $2.4 million.
Concerns about how local governments will find funding for repairs is growing as Washington, D.C. considers changes to infrastructure aid, DiNapoli said.
“These structures are aging and the cost for repairs will likely only increase over time,” DiNapoli said. “Many local governments understand the importance of long-term planning for their infrastructure needs, but they will need help. While the state has taken steps to make funds for repairs available, the assistance of the federal government has also been critical. Difficult decisions lie ahead, but these infrastructure needs must be addressed.”