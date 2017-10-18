Bridge work completed in Lake Placid, Au Sable Forks

× Expand Photo provided/New York State Department of Transportation Work is complete on a project to replace the Route 73 “ski jump” bridges in Essex County.

NORTH ELBA | Two new bridges over the West Branch of the AuSable River are now open.

The replacements of the 85-year-old structure on Route 73 near the 1980 Olympic ski jumps in North Elba and a two-lane bridge in downtown Au Sable Forks were completed last week.

The project saw removal of the old Route 73 bridges, as well as guardrail installation, shoulder work, plantings and wetland construction, according to the governor’s office.

The effort will improve driver, biker and pedestrian safety, traffic flow and congestion issues, and provides more resilient bridge and road infrastructure against flooding events.

Additional sidewalk work on both sides of the bridge in Au Sable Forks remains to be completed.

Minor work at both sites is scheduled to continue until June 2018.

The $9.9 million project is part of a broader $542 million state effort to rebuild ailing infrastructure, including 100 bridges statewide.

“Across the state, we are building new, state-of-the-art bridges to replace vulnerable structures and dramatically improve infrastructure resiliency in the face of extreme weather,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement.

Route 73 serves as a critical route to Lake Placid and the High Peaks, the governor said, and “reliable and efficient transportation is key to increasing tourism and growing the economy.”

The statewide bridge effort will also reduce the potential for highway travel delays and detours during heavy rains and floods, according to press materials, and will ensure continued access to critical lifesaving services in the event of an emergency.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said strong infrastructure has many benefits and a lasting impact.

“Our region is heavily dependent on tourism, and quality roads and bridges certainly help convey a welcoming message to visitors,” Little said.

REPORT RESULTS

The repairs come the same week the state Comptroller’s Office released a report revealing bridges owned by local governments need an estimated $27.4 billion in repairs, an amount Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli called “staggering.”

The report found local bridges — which tend to be smaller and carry less traffic than their state counterparts — are more likely to be structurally deficient than state-owned bridges, 12.8 percent to 9 percent.