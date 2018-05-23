Bribes, corruption and kickbacks: Multi-year probe reveals deep-rooted abuse in medical taxi industry

× Expand Photo provided/New York State Inspector General's Office Ten medical taxi and transport companies servicing the Adirondack and Capital regions have been implicated in a criminal scheme to defraud Medicaid. ELIZABETHTOWN | Phantom trips and cash kickbacks are among the tactics authorities allege the owners and drivers of at least 10 cab companies in the Adirondacks have been using for years to defraud the state of millions of dollars in Medicaid funds. Criminal affidavits released on Wednesday following a two-year joint state and federal probe into the medical taxi industry in Essex County describe a cut-throat culture in which cab companies schemed to steal away passengers through a combination of bribes and incentives — including using recovering addicts as pawns — to ferry passengers up and down the Adirondack Northway, sticking state taxpayers with the bill in the process. Sometimes the price of loyalty can be as little as a bag of tobacco, an tactic used by the owner of a Ticonderoga-based company to secure a round trip ride to a destination that netted the company a $231.26 payout from the state Department of Health (DOH). Some passengers have been identified as willing accomplices in the conspiracy, but none have been charged. Inspector General Leahy Scott referred to the Adirondack Northway as a corridor of corruption: “With these medical transport companies, it was the New York taxpayers who were taken for a ride,” said Leahy Scott in a statement. SUSPECTS ARRAIGNED A total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the schemes and face a litany of state and federal charges, including those related to grand larceny and falsifying business documents. Defendants include Anthony Armstrong, Khalid Chadder, Sanuallah Chadder, Khurram Gondal, Qaiser Gondal, Saleem Hayat, Muhammad Jahangir, Chaudary Kahn, Samone Marshall, Waqas Nauman, Mayam Qaiser and Tukk Simpson. All have been arraigned and remanded to the Essex County Jail, with bail reaching as high as $2 million for some suspects. Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague contends many pose flight risks, citing vast personal fortunes and numerous trips to Pakistan, from which many of the nationalized U.S. citizens emigrated. “This is an ongoing investigation,” Sprague said in court on Wednesday. “We’re just scratching the surface of what’s been filed.” Five suspects also face federal charges: Khalid Chadder, Qaiser Gondal and Armstrong have been charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud; offering and conspiring to pay bribes and kickbacks to Medicaid beneficiaries.

Waqas Nauman and Khurram Gondal have been charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud. The five will appear at Northern District of New York United States District Court in Plattsburgh on Thursday to be arraigned on those charges. FLOURISHING INDUSTRY The stings that unfolded on a rainy Tuesday morning were the result of a two-year joint state and federal investigation that included the execution of multiple search warrants, including four convenience stores linked to cab operations in Ticonderoga. Companies implicated in the scheme include those in Ticonderoga, Queensbury, Crown Point, Keeseville and Port Henry, from which dozens of vehicles have been seized. Many are accused of billing Medicaid for trips that never occurred, while some are accused of enticing Medicaid recipients with kickbacks for using their specific transport companies over those of a competitor. “Corrupt practices within the medical transportation business have been spreading for years like a cancer in our county and throughout the region,” said Sprague. Since 2011, state Department of Health (DOH) has contracted with Medical Answering Services (MAS), a Syracuse-based dispatch center, to provide medical transportation for Medicaid recipients. To arrange rides, passengers call MAS, which then dispatches a local vehicle registered with their network for transport. Beneficiaries can generally specify their preferred taxi company, and can schedule regular appointments. Medicaid then pays the companies through the DOH. The state agency has contended the switch from county-run transportation systems to the current model has been a cost-savings measure, citing a 28 percent cost-per-trip reduction statewide between 2011 and 2016, a gap that narrows to 15 percent in Essex County. Between 2011 and 2016, the state spent $758.6 million on these trips, according to the DOH. Up in Essex County, tucked deep into the Adirondack Mountains, taxi companies mushroomed in quiet mountain towns along Lake Champlain — seemingly to take advantage of a system they knew could be manipulated through loopholes and a lack of oversight from Albany. Since 2015, the Ticonderoga-based Adirondack Taxi & Limo has received about $3.14 million in taxpayer-funded payments, representing about 71 percent of their cash flow between 2015 and 2017, according to a criminal complaint provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ti Taxi received at least $2.45 million during the same time period, constituting as much as 95 percent of their cash flow, according to a financial analysis conducted by the FBI, while Green Mountain and its sister company, Four Way Taxi, received $1.71 million. MAS has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the conspiracy. GHOST RIDES Wiretaps of phone calls and text messages to Adirondack Taxi & Limo owner Khalid Chadder revealed Chadder had been conspiring with drivers and beneficiaries to bill Medicaid for phantom trips, or trips that do not take place whether the beneficiary actually drives themselves to the appointment or no trip has been conducted at all. “When you come out from this group, call 12 o’clock to Medicaid and tell them, ‘Oh, we just come [sic] home and they want to call us back, one by one, so we need to go back,” Chadder told an unnamed female beneficiary identified as “MB1” last March, according to court documents. The beneficiary said she understood and the scheme appeared to be successful. “In this instance, Chadder instructed MB1 to lie to MAS and claim that they were home and needed to take another taxi ride to a medical appointment when, in fact MB1 and her acquaintance (Charlie) were already at the medical facility in question and did not need another transport,” according to a signed affidavit by FBI special agent Michelle L. Pherson. The call took place on March 6, 2017, the exact same day the Essex County Board of Supervisors in Elizabethtown formally proposed legislation to curb abuse following allegations of that had been trickling out to county officials in a steady drip. Lawmakers had long pled with state authorities to take action. Even some of the cab providers under scrutiny said they supported a possible law, which has since been tabled. Pherson cited numerous additional intercepted calls between Chadder and beneficiaries, some of whom who appeared to be unaware of the scheme. On one occasion, Chadder told a driver to bill a trip as a round trip, which are much lucrative, despite knowing the passenger caught a ride back from a doctor’s appointment with a relative.

DOH paid $244.72. The following month, the state paid $240.06 for a ghost trip between Ticonderoga and Queensbury. The costs racked up: $152.06 for a trip to Elizabethtown, and $147.66 the following day. Ti Taxi netted $240.06 for a round trip Armstrong, the company's manager, made to Glens Falls despite the fact that Gondal knew the beneficiary had driven themselves, according to the complaint. Armstrong also allegedly conspired with owner Qaiser Gondal to bill for false trips, said the FBI, citing intercepted text messages between Gondal and drivers. Chadder even allegedly manipulated drivers who tried telling him about schedule changes, instead pushing them to not cancel medical appointments, but continuing to bill for them nonetheless. KICKBACKS Chadder, 48, is also accused paying kickbacks in cash and cigarettes to passengers in order to entice them to book appointments with his company over his competitors. In one instance, Gondal, 46, agreed to give a woman a bag of tobacco for a ride, a measure that ultimately netted a $231.26 payout from the DOH. The FBI cited intercepted phone discussions between Chadder and a fellow cab company owner — the target has not yet been arrested or charged — discussing in their native Punjabi what appeared to be a systemic payment and gift structure designed for drivers to convince passengers to retain their services. In one instance, Chadder exchanged text messages with an unnamed female beneficiary who asked if she would get a cash reward that night for setting up an appointment. “No,” Chadder texted back. “When you go u appointments. Not before.” MAS records confirmed Adirondack Taxi was paid $526.06 by DOH. Another beneficiary negotiated with Chadder to use Adirondack Taxi to ferry her back and forth for outpatient treatment at Conifer Park in Plattsburgh, a drug rehab clinic. A person referred to as “MB5” offered to ride with Adirondack Taxi for two weeks “for free” in exchange for Chadder “writ[ing] something for me stating we’re even with the checks,” according to an intercepted phone call. Chadder agreed and MB5 said she’d set up a standing order with Adirondack Taxi. Armstrong, 29, also allegedly schemed with Gondal over what it would take for a patient to switch to Ti Taxi for trips to Conifer Park six days per week.

Gondal told Armstrong he should ask her what she wants and “make it happen.” “Anything [the other company] can do, I can do better,” Armstrong said. It’s unclear if it’s the same patient, MB5, who negotiated with Chadder, but court documents reveal the passenger also utilized transport from another company targeted in the probe. Waqas Nauman and Khurram Gondal, owners of the Ticonderoga-based Green Mountain Medical Transportation, allegedly paid a beneficiary for making self-driven trips to Conifer Park, crafting a scheme in which the beneficiary was the passenger and another person, the driver. Seven trips between February and March netted Green Mountain $186.18 for a total of $1,303.26. In another incident, a driver called Gondal and asked him what it would take to negotiate a standing order to peel away a Lake George resident for trips to Whitney Young, a Capital Region area health clinic. Following a personal visit with Gondal, the unnamed woman took dozens of roundtrip rides with Ti Taxi from Lake George to various locations in the Capital Region over the following six weeks, transportation that resulted in $10,800 in payments. The alleged activities are almost dizzying in their frequency and complexity. In another instance, a driver called Gondal for advice on how to entice a new passenger, suggesting he give her $75 per trip. The plan may have been successful because the passenger began utilizing Ti Taxi about a week after the phone call. DOH paid $169.66 for that trip. And for the next six months, the state agency paid $24,500 to Ti Taxi for her trips. In response to the investigation, the DOH said, “The integrity of the Medicaid program is of the utmost importance and the NYS Department of Health will not tolerate fraudulent or wasteful behaviors at the expense of the taxpayers of this state or the people who rely on Medicaid to meet their health care needs.” The spokesman declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation. “We are cooperating with the investigation and are working to ensure that services to Medicaid patients are not disrupted.” AT COURT Several suspects were arraigned at Essex County Court on Wednesday, including Khalid Chadder, Sanuallah Chadder, Khurram Gondal, Qaiser Gondal, Hayat, Jahangir, Nauman, Qaiser and Kahn.

The defendants have been charged with various counts of grand larceny, failing to provide workers with required Workers’ Compensation insurance and filing documents falsely certifying the coverage, a requirement necessary to access the MAS program. The above have pleaded not guilty on the state charges — the details for which have not been made public — and their cases transferred to local courts across Essex County, including Ticonderoga, Moriah and Chesterfield. Sprague also asked defendants to surrender their travel documents, which Hon. Judge Richard Meyer universally granted. Jeff Ferguson, an attorney representing several of the defendants for arraignment purposes only, said many of his clients are devoted family members and have become naturalized U.S. citizens. “There’s nothing in these charges that indicates my client is a physical threat to the community,” said Ferguson of Qaiser Gondal. “I don’t see him leaving his house, business and kids behind.” Meyer set bail at $500,000 cash or bond. Mayam Qaiser, who is married to Qaiser Gondal, appeared in court Tuesday, but asked for a interpreter for her native Punjabi. She returned on Wednesday — this time, shackled at the waist, and her multi-colored hijab accompanied by a black and white county jail uniform. Ferguson asked for $500,000 bail to be lowered so she could help care for her three children, which was not granted. “She has unlimited resources when it comes to finances,” Sprague said. Justin Meyer, representing Hayat, said his client suffers from a kidney condition and asked for leniency. Bail was set at $250,000. Sanuallah Chadder is alledged to have defrauded the state as much as $2.4 million, Sprague said. But Ferguson contended the $2 million bail request was excessive, and succeeding in having the figure reduced to $1 million. “These are very complex cases,” he said. Josh Ackerman, an attorney representing Jahangir, said the charges were overblown, and said the services in his client’s case had been rendered. Jahangir, owner of Capital Cab Corporation, was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a felony, and failure to secure Workers’ Compensation, a misdemeanor. “The state of New York got what it paid for when they hired these people,” Ackerman said. “All these cases cover huge dollar amounts, and I don’t think that’s legitimate.”