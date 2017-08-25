TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga declared Bridget Simpson Day recently after Simpson, a Ticonderoga resident, became only the 11th person to swim the 32 mile length of Lake George. From left are Pastor Scott Tyler of Ticonderoga Methodist Church, where Simpson works, Simpson, and Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano making the plaque presentation. She made the swim in just over 28 hours. The commendation from the town called it “an amazing accomplishment” and extended “congratulations and admiration” to Simpson.