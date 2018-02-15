British return to Fort Ti

× Expand Photo provided The 1775 British Garrison event takes place Feb. 17 at Fort Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | A British garrison from 1775 is marching to Fort Ticonderoga on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The one-day living history event will reveal British garrison life in February 1775, three months before Ticonderoga was pulled into the American War of Independence, fort officials said.

“This living history event will highlight the story of the people that provided the peacetime services and efforts to prepare Ticonderoga for war once again in 1775,” said Beth Hill, president and chief executive officer of Fort Ticonderoga. “Our commitment to bringing the dramatic and real story of our past to life through unforgettable programs such as the 1775 British Garrison at Fort Ticonderoga is an opportunity to share with our visitors the importance of this place in the founding of America.”

Living history demonstrations by reenactors during the day will feature the weapons, tactics, trades, and people during peacetime at the fort.

Hill said highlighted programming covers the routine of soldiers in the 26th Foot and their wives and families who made their homes inside Fort Ticonderoga’s barracks.

“Weapons demonstrations allow you to go beyond loading and firing to discuss what military traditions remained and what tactical innovations were standard on the eve of the Revolutionary War,” she said. “(You can) tour through the reconstructed Fort Ticonderoga and see what made this much-vaunted fortification so vulnerable to be captured by the Green Mountain Boys in the spring of 1775.”

Admission to the event is $12 for the general public and free to Fort Ticonderoga members, Ambassador Pass holders, and children age four and under. For the full event schedule, visit https://www.fortticonderoga.org/events/fort-events/living-history-event-1775-british-garrison/detail.

For more information, call 518-585-2821 or visit www.fortticonderoga.org.