Broad Street section transferred

ELIZABETHTOWN — The end of Broad Street in the former Village of Port Henry will now be owned by Essex County.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors approved the acquisition Tuesday by a 14 to 2 vote at their regular meeting.

The Town of Moriah got the one-half-mile-long section of road, which connects to County Route 4, when the Village of Port Henry dissolved on March 31.

County Attorney Daniel Manning III told supervisors the County Department of Public Works was OK with taking the road, which was requested by Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava (R-Moriah).

“Supervisor Scozzafava would like the county to accept this and amend county road maps accordingly,” Manning said. “It was formerly a village road.”

The transfer will not include sidewalks, which will still be the responsibility of the Town of Moriah.

“This has been done in the past,” Scozzafava said. “When other villages have dissolved the county has taken that portion of road which continued into the village. We don’t want the road.”

Supervisors Ike Tyler (D-Westport) and James Monty (R-Lewis) voted no because they didn’t want the county to maintain more roads. Supervisors Edward Gardner (R-Essex) and Ronald Moore (R-North Hudson) were absent.

The end of Broad Street joins Main Street and is part of the Port Henry business district.

The board approved a $11,554 settlement to Life Safety of Rochester for sprinkler installation and maintenance at the County Jail and Department of Public Works Building.

The firm litigated over the amount it was owed for the work.

The county wants to purchase the former Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall property at 8487 U.S. Route 9 in Lewis and will pay Donald Hoffman, SRA $1,750 for an appraisal.

The building would be used for county offices, Monty said.

The vote for the appraisal was 14-2, with Scozzafava and Tyler voting no.

The Kingdom Hall building is vacant at present.