Broadband stalled in Schroon

Progress on broadband installation in Schroon has been delayed following a dispute between Slic Network Solutions and National Grid over equipment installation.

SCHROON LAKE — Work on broadband has hit another snag as work has stalled indefinitely on the project.

National Grid has not yet allowed Slic Network Solutions, the provider spearheading the installation, to string their fiber optic gear along their utility poles, said Don Sage, head of the town’s broadband committee.

The installation of the gear, known as the “make-ready” stage, was scheduled to have started in December and be finished by the end of January, he said.

“However, no work has been started nor accomplished,” Sage wrote in an email to committee members.

Now stakeholders are scrambling to remedy the situation.

Slic Vice President Kevin Lynch said National Grid has not completed its work within the time frames outlined by the state Public Service Commission.

Due to the current state of the infrastructure, Slic can safely perform temporary attachments. But the end result is the provider cannot begin construction until National Grid provides work orders to prepare the poles.

“We’re waiting for them to finalize make-ready so we can prepare our poles,” Lynch told the Sun. “We’re in regular conversations with them and have been for months.”

The Schroon Lake Broadband Committee also reached out to state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) for a lifeline.

“We are working with National Grid to see what can be done and see why this isn’t moving forward,” Little told the Sun.

The $2.3 million project stands to benefit hundreds of homes currently served by satellite and phone service.

The roadblock is just the latest in a project that has been littered with them.

Slic was first awarded state grant funds in December 2012 to bring fiber to upstate areas.

Following a period of delays stemming from both the state and private sector, progress had been humming along since last fall, when Slic received their long-expected round of private investment funding to allow work to continue.

Since then, the provider has been working out technical and installation details with the committee, with stakeholders eager to service to be deployed as early as this spring.

Now the project remains on hold.

Slic, according to committee minutes, will not move forward on the poles that have already been approved for equipment installation because they do not want to pay their contractor fees for stopping and starting the project if National Grid continues to hold up progress.

Sage said he was confused as to why progress in other North Country communities is moving forward, but not Schroon.

The community, he said, is fed-up, anxious and growing increasingly skeptical.

“Everybody is aware the project has been going on for four years now,” said Sage. “People want results, and they’re not seeing any. And I can’t blame them.”

Lynch, in an email to committee members, echoed the frustration.

“We are in daily contact with National Grid and the NYS Broadband Office trying to move this forward,” Lynch wrote. “To say this is frustrating is an understatement.”

The next broadband meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Schroon Lake Town Hall.