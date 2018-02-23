Broadband symposium planned for North Creek

JOHNSBURG | The Town of Johnsburg Community Development Corporation is hosting a broadband symposium.

The event is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Tannery Pond Community Center.

Organizers have invited broadband, cellular and white space providers to discuss the future of broadband access.

Participants will include engineers, IT specialists, and management representatives from Frontier Communications, Spectrum, Verizon and white space advocate Fred Engleman.

State assemblyman Dan Stec and representatives from the offices of state Sen. Betty Little and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) have also been invited.

Councilwoman Laurie Arnheiter said the event would be “non-hostile.”

“It’s not an attack session,” she said.

Officials across the North Country have said broadband is critical to economic development.

The event follows the third and final round of grant awards announced last month as part of the New NY Broadband Program.

Representatives from the state Broadband Program Office are anticipated to attend and update those in attendance on their efforts.

The symposium will be moderated by David Wolf of adkaction.org. For more information, call Laurie Prescott Arnheiter at Hudson River Trading Company at 518-251-4461.