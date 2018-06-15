Broadwell set to say farewell to Willsboro Central

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Stephen Broadwell is retiring as superintendent of Willsboro Central School after 13 years on the job.

WILLSBORO | With one more graduation ceremony to go, Stephen Broadwell has too many things still on his plate to even think about what will happen a week later.

“I have not even put any thought into what I will be doing July 2,” said Broadwell, whose last day on the job as the Superintendent of the Willsboro Central School District will be Friday, June 29.

“There’s too many things to wrap up and get done before graduation to even get to that point.”

While Broadwell is focused on a successful end to the school year, the district is preparing to say farewell to its chief administrator of the past 13 years, a man who came to the district from Peru Central School, where he had served as a high school principal.

“These have been outstanding years,” Broadwell said. “No question, our student body has been a big part of it, along with the community support and the commitment and dedication of the staff here has been amazing. We are a little school here, but we have done some big things and offered our students a lot of opportunities they may not get at other schools.”

Broadwell said a big advancement in his time at the helm has been in technology and bringing the school into the digital age.

“Technology for sure has been a big thing,” Broadwell said. “We have also been through a time where we have had to make a lot of changes to the curriculum, but I think the biggest thing is having a group of adults that care about the students here in school and that is what we have here.”

NYSPHSAA LEADER

Along with working as the chief officer of Willsboro Central, Broadwell has also been an integral part of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, serving as a second and first vice president, president and past president.

During his time, NYSPHSAA expanded with a new executive director, introducing title sponsors to many of its championship events and addressing several key issues in high school athletics, including head trauma.

“I truly enjoyed my eight-year experience as an officer and president of the NYSPHSAA,” Broadwell said. “I had the opportunity to travel across the state watching communities support their schools and their student-athletes at state championships.”