Broken sewer line discovered near Million Dollar Beach

Photo by Thom Randall
LONESOME LOUNGER — Ivan Posilovic of Schenectady relaxes on Lake George’s iconic Million Dollar Beach — near empty in mid-June because it was closed to swimming due to high levels of E. coli detected in the lake water there. Officials from various agencies and municipalities have been investigating potential sources of pollution — and on July 5 municipal workers discovered a sewer line breach that is believed to be the major cause of the contamination. Since June 23, Million Dollar Beach has been open for swimming, as E. coli levels well below actionable levels. All other beaches in the town of Lake George, with nearly non-detectable levels of bacteria, have been open all summer.
LAKE GEORGE — An ongoing investigation to identify the source of E. coli contamination at Million Dollar Beach yielded results last week, as a major breech in the town’s sewer system was discovered by a task force of municipal workers.
Town of Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson described the break in a sewer main under Beach Road to town board members at their July 10 meeting. He said it was likely the primary source of this year’s recurring bacterial contamination of water at the popular beach.
Dickinson said the workers discovered that the hardened-clay sewer pipe, about 10 inches in diameter, had a large hole it — and that a natural gas line ran perpendicularly through it. He said the sewer main had apparently been shattered inadvertently by National Grid workers while they were installing the gas line under the road several years ago.
The workers found the broken sewer main July 5 as they were running a robotic camera through sewer lines in the area.
After discovering the breech, workers then blasted smoke into the sewer line below the break, and the vapor emanated from local storm sewer drains — indicating that sewage flowing from the underground sewer breech could have migrated to nearby storm sewers which drain into Lake George near Million Dollar Beach.
Dickinson said that several years ago National Grid had driven the gas line horizontally under the road, hammering the line through the pipe, which punctured and shattered it. Dickinson reported that National Grid had earlier asked Warren County officials for permission to dig up the road to install the line, but the county had denied their request because the road had recently been reconstructed.
“In my professional opinion, this is the major cause of the high E. coli readings at the beach,” Dickinson told the board members. Dickinson is a professional surveyor with an engineering background.
The broken sewer line was dug up and repaired without delay last week, he said.
The iconic state-owned beach on Lake George had been closed to swimming intermittently in May and June because of levels of E. coli bacteria deemed hazardous to human health.
Because the bacteria levels spiked primarily after rain storms, officials surmised the pollution was related to sewage seeping into the lake via storm drains or groundwater.
Since June 23, however, bacteria levels in the water at Million Dollar Beach have been below actionable levels.
Dickinson told the town board that the investigation work is not yet complete, as tests of water emanating from West Brook — northwest of the beach — have also shown the presence of E. coli bacteria, which indicates pollution by human waste.
Sewer lines adjacent to West Brook from the lake uphill to Canada Street have all been investigated, however, and they all appear to be intact, he said.
Dickinson said that the large man-made concrete bowl at the base of West Brook — where the stream’s water drains into Lake George — has been harboring wildlife, which may be adding to bacterial pollution.
He also said that the investigative work would be continuing, particularly regarding the older cottages and homes along East Brook, which drains into the lake on the east side of Million Dollar Beach. This settlement is known as Snug Harbor.
The investigation is a collaborative effort by town and village public works employees, representatives of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George — plus employees of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the state Health Department, the Lake George Park Commission and the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Dickinson and town board members discussed the possibility of seeking remuneration from National Grid for the sewer breech, as thousands of man-hours have been dedicated to the beach contamination investigation.
“It’s my position that we spent a lot of time and money to investigate this, and it might make sense to seek damages from National Grid,” Dickinson said.
JOINT ‘MOTOR POOL’ IDEA MOVES FORWARD
In other business conducted at the July 10 town board meeting, the panel approved a memorandum of understanding with the Lake George School District to work toward establishing a joint “motor pool” headquarters where vehicles belonging to the town, the school district and Lake George Village could all be repaired and maintained in a single facility.
The agreement calls for the town, village and school district to share the cost of an engineering study to determine the feasibility of the initiative. The town and village are each to spend $10,000 towards the study, and the school district, $5,000.
This multi-agency garage would be situated at both the town highway department headquarters off Gage Road and on adjacent property — three acres owned for many years by the late James Corkland, who for decades served as town justice.
The town is in the process of purchasing the property for $175,000 with the intent of expanding the highway department headquarters to accommodate the new joint motor pool. Dickinson said the Corkland property has an assessed value of $192,000.