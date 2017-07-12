Broken sewer line discovered near Million Dollar Beach

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall LONESOME LOUNGER — Ivan Posilovic of Schenectady relaxes on Lake George’s iconic Million Dollar Beach — near empty in mid-June because it was closed to swimming due to high levels of E. coli detected in the lake water there. Officials from various agencies and municipalities have been investigating potential sources of pollution — and on July 5 municipal workers discovered a sewer line breach that is believed to be the major cause of the contamination. Since June 23, Million Dollar Beach has been open for swimming, as E. coli levels well below actionable levels. All other beaches in the town of Lake George, with nearly non-detectable levels of bacteria, have been open all summer.

LAKE GEORGE — An ongoing investigation to identify the source of E. coli contamination at Million Dollar Beach yielded results last week, as a major breech in the town’s sewer system was discovered by a task force of municipal workers.

Town of Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson described the break in a sewer main under Beach Road to town board members at their July 10 meeting. He said it was likely the primary source of this year’s recurring bacterial contamination of water at the popular beach.

Dickinson said the workers discovered that the hardened-clay sewer pipe, about 10 inches in diameter, had a large hole it — and that a natural gas line ran perpendicularly through it. He said the sewer main had apparently been shattered inadvertently by National Grid workers while they were installing the gas line under the road several years ago.

The workers found the broken sewer main July 5 as they were running a robotic camera through sewer lines in the area.

After discovering the breech, workers then blasted smoke into the sewer line below the break, and the vapor emanated from local storm sewer drains — indicating that sewage flowing from the underground sewer breech could have migrated to nearby storm sewers which drain into Lake George near Million Dollar Beach.

Dickinson said that several years ago National Grid had driven the gas line horizontally under the road, hammering the line through the pipe, which punctured and shattered it. Dickinson reported that National Grid had earlier asked Warren County officials for permission to dig up the road to install the line, but the county had denied their request because the road had recently been reconstructed.

“In my professional opinion, this is the major cause of the high E. coli readings at the beach,” Dickinson told the board members. Dickinson is a professional surveyor with an engineering background.

The broken sewer line was dug up and repaired without delay last week, he said.

The iconic state-owned beach on Lake George had been closed to swimming intermittently in May and June because of levels of E. coli bacteria deemed hazardous to human health.