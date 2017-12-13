Brooklyn man sentenced for drug scheme

ALBANY | A Brooklyn man was sentenced Monday to 27 months in prison for possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Authorities said Tyleek Deramus, 19, admitted as part of his guilty plea to transporting approximately 47 grams of crack cocaine from New York City to Plattsburgh on Oct. 13, 2016 with the intent to sell the drug in the Witherbee area.

The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge James J. Hunt of the New York Division and New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II.

Deramus was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy, who also imposed a 3-year term of supervised release to begin after Deramus is released from prison.

The case was investigated by the DEA and New York State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.