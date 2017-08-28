Brown’s Raid being recreated

× Expand Photo provided Re-enactors prepare to recreate the 1777 Brown’s Raid at Fort Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | A two-day battle re-enactment at Fort Ticonderoga will recreate the 1777 surprise attack Col. John Brown led on the stone fortress.

Brown’s Raid, in which patriots attacked British troops garrisoning Fort Ticonderoga, will be featured at the fort on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Programming throughout the weekend brings to life the attempt to recapture the strategic fortification, fort President Beth Hill said.

“Explore the Royal Navy’s role in the attack and experience the battle from a completely new angle on Lake Champlain aboard tour boat Carillon,” she said. “Meet the larger-than-life characters that undertook this daring raid during special programs in the British-held fort and the American camps. Atop Mount Defiance, meet the guard of rangers who had attacked British-held Fort Ticonderoga with their own cannon.”

She said visitors can follow the American raid on the fort as it unfolds across the landscape and explore the mechanics and weapons of this daring attack through living history demonstrations.

This major battle re-enactment and living history weekend will recreate what has become known as Brown’s Raid. The battle re-enactment will take place each day at 1:30 p.m. when the raiders will rush forward against the British held lines.

“Brown’s Raid will be an epic weekend of immersive programming and demonstrations, military activities, demonstrations of artillery firing, inspection of troops, and musket drill and firing,” said Hill. “Fort Ticonderoga guests can experience the event on the water aboard the tour boat, Carillon, or step into the moment in 1777 in the American camp and British fort to be an eyewitness to the command discussions and decisions during this must-experience weekend event.”

Admission to Brown’s Raid is included in a Fort Ticonderoga general admission ticket.