BRTF joins forces with Depot Theatre

The annual Boquet River Theatre Festival, held annual for youth in July and August at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall, has joined forces with the Depot Theatre in Westport as it's signature education and outreach program.

WESTPORT | Each summer, children from throughout the region spend three weeks at the Whallonsburg Grange to learn the art of performance art through the Boquet River Theatre Festival’s junior and senior programs.

Some may even dream of one day being on a professional stage, much like the one in neighboring Westport at the Depot Theatre.

Starting this year, the Depot Theatre will join forces with BRTF, offering more opportunities for youth to learn and grow their skills in the theater.

SIGNATURE PROGRAM

In their announcement earlier this month, the Depot Theatre Board of Trustees named BRTF as their “signature education and outreach program beginning in 2018.”

“The Depot is committed to ensuring the ongoing success of the BRTF as an integral part of the Theatre’s program of work,” said board president Amy McNamara. “The timing is ideal, as we have recently hired a full-time executive director (Kim Rielly), assuring focused oversight and continuity. It will be a wonderful addition as we celebrate the Depot’s 40th anniversary season!”

LOOKING FORWARD

“We’re very excited to bring the BRTF program into the Depot’s fold,” said Rielly. “Throughout the years, the Depot has administered a number of outreach and education programs for youth, including support of local schools’ theatre programs, the long-running Young Actor Apprentice program, and special theater-arts workshops.”

“The reaction to date has been 100 percent positive,” said Ginene Mason, producer/director at BRTF. “I think that parents feel very comfortable regarding the future of BRTF because of us partnering with such a well-established theatre like the Depot. It’s a win-win all the way around!”

“BRTF has a great reputation for building character and confidence through responsibility and creativity, and we plan to make it the Depot’s cornerstone youth education program,” Rielly said. “This year, it’s our hope that adding BRTF to the Depot’s outreach programming will not only ensure the sustainable future of the program, but it will also be a good way for us to deepen our connection to the community. We’re also thrilled at the opportunity for increased collaboration with the Whallonsburg Grange Hall.”

Rielly said the goal is to enhance and strengthen the experience for young actors by the infusion of the Depot’s professional best practices.