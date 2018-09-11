Budget sessions kickstart this month

× Expand File photo The City of Plattsburgh will start holding formal budget sessions this month.

PLATTSBURGH | Though budget talks have prevailed nearly non-stop in the City of Plattsburgh for over a year, more formal budget sessions are expected to start this week.

The first is planned for this Thursday during the 4:30 p.m. finance and budget subcommittee meeting at City Hall. Subsequent sessions will be held during subcommittee meetings every Thursday, featuring departments involved in those subcommittees.

Mayor Colin Read delivered his $59.4 million budget proposal for 2019 on Aug. 31. After a Sept. 13 public hearing on that plan, the budget will be in the council’s hands.

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) told reporters last month that he hopes the council will adopt the city’s 2019 budget early, as they did last year.

“We’re looking at increased revenue, lowered expenses, we’re looking at a higher fund balance year over year for the next several years,” Kelly told reporters. “We’re on the upswing now. We’re pretty happy about it.”

The city’s budget isn’t due until January. But with the mayor’s proposal in hand, Kelly hopes the council will adopt next year’s budget sometime next month.

As the budget stands now, taxpayers are looking at a 1.99 percent tax increase.

That would bring the tax rate from $11.99 per $1,000 in assessed value this year to $12.16 next year. For the average home in the city assessed at $146,600, this means a tax increase of around $25.

Between the city school district’s tax rate at $23.34 per $1,000, the county’s tax rate at $5.96 for city residents and the city’s current $11.99 tax rate, the average homeowner here pays over $6,000 in local taxes every year, not including exemptions.

BUDGET SEASON

The Town of Peru is also ramping up formal budget sessions this month.

The first session, where an early draft of the budget is expected to be unveiled, was planned for this Wednesday.

Budget sessions are scheduled for Sept. 19, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, all at 6 p.m. at the Peru Town Hall.

Town officials are shepherding through several large-scale infrastructure projects that may play into budget discussions this year, from the implementation of the Main Street Project to a sewer system overhaul.

Town of Plattsburgh usually sets aside an entire day for budget talks rather than hosting multi-day sessions.

That budget day-long workshop is slated for Oct. 13 at 8 a.m., according to Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

In the Town of Beekmantown, the budget season is also well underway.

Department heads have already been given their budget worksheets, according to the supervisor’s office, with a submission deadline of Sept. 20. The tentative budget is expected to surface by Oct. 5, then a public hearing must be held by Nov. 15. The town’s budget deadline is Nov. 20.

No budget hearings had yet been scheduled as of last week, according to Secretary to the Supervisor Susan Proctor.