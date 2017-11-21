Buggies, tractors highlighted in traffic workshop

× Expand Photo provided Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike briefed members of state and local law enforcement on slow-moving vehicles at the Essex County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3.

LEWIS | Local law enforcement have received a crash course in slow-moving vehicle awareness training designed to prevent crashes.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike briefed members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police on Nov. 3.

Mechanized, agricultural and horse-drawn vehicles were discussed at the seminar.

“It was very informative, a good meeting by Sheriff Spike,” said Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting, who hosted the event.

A recent factor joining tractors and farm equipment are horse-drawn buggies, which have become increasingly common on local roads as the Amish continue to migrate to the area from St. Lawrence County.

No vehicle-buggy collisions have yet been reported to the county sheriff’s office, Cutting said.

“I’ve heard a few concerns about slow-moving vehicles, but not a lot,” he said.

Motorists should be advised of what’s known as “slowing rates,” or the amount of time it takes to reach a vehicle.

“It’s only a matter of a few seconds before you’re on them,” Cutting said.

Tractors do not always signal when leaving roadways, he added.

“Be very vigilant, look for reflective vehicles, the triangular sign and give them space to be cautious,” Cutting said.

While the Amish use reflective tape and small lenses on their jet-black buggies, they are not required to utilize the orange triangles used to designate slow-moving vehicles for religious reasons.

At least three settlements have popped up in Essex and Willsboro.

Local officials say road signage would be useful as a way to alert motorists of their presence.

“We need to put signs up in the vicinity of where the buggies live,” said Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland. “We would love to have more signs because they go back and forth from the village.”

Gillilland said residents have become more aware of the vehicles, particularly at dusk between April and October when tractors and buggies are leaving the fields.

“They make welcome neighbors,” Gillilland said.

Members of St. Lawrence County and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office also attended the seminar alongside members of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The committee and the New York State Sheriffs’ Association held a symposium on slow-moving vehicles in Syracuse in February.

Traffic Safety Committee Member Anthony D’Agostino, who helped organize the event, said in a statement the symposium showed that most crashes involving slow-moving vehicles occur during daylight hours, so distraction is often more of a cause than visibility.