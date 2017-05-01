Building a library, brick by brick

× Expand Photo provided Members of the Mooers Free Library recently kicked off a “Brick by Brick” fundraising campaign.

MOOERS — The Mooers Free Library Board of Trustees has formally kicked off their “Brick by Brick” fundraising project.

The new library building is approaching its final stages for completion, according to organizers, as the Board of Trustees prepares for the library’s 100th anniversary in September.

The flooring, lighting, interior doors, bathroom and storage room need to be finished before the building can be occupied. An estimated $25,000 will get the building ready for use.

The Brick by Brick project gives the opportunity for the Mooers community and library lovers everywhere to contribute toward the completion of the new library. Over $5,000 has already been received from the preliminary mailing of Brick by Brick postcards to Mooers residents last November.

A goal of $50,000 has been set for the Brick by Brick campaign, which will run for the next six to nine months. Funds raised above and beyond the cost of the building completion will be used for furnishings, landscaping and future upkeep.

“We are in the home stretch and have the momentum to make the move to the new library in the next few months,” said Library Board President Tim Gonyo. “We now ask the public for help in making this move a reality in time for our 100th anniversary celebration.”

Donations can be made online or by mail to the library. For more information, visit mooerslibrary.org.