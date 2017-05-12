Building colorful places at ELCS

× Third grader Addisyn Bickowitz worked diligently affixing matching colored bottle caps to one of three large, bright-colored murals co-created by art students kindergarten through high school at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School. Art instructor Mrs. Terry Crowningshield planned the project about two years ago and included all grades in mural design, construction, painting, cap collecting and building. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN — Third-grader Addisyn Bickowitz took command of a screw gun, set the bright-colored cap on the art mural, and affixed it. If the cap wasn’t set right, she reversed the screw gun and moved it.

The auditorium at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School was a busy place last Saturday as Addisyn and about 10 more students worked beside family members to sort and affix caps collected by many grades for the past few years.

“It’s not really heavy,” she said of the construction tool her family brought in to help with the Community Cap Mural, a triptych made in festive water-proof acrylic embellished by the upcyled caps.

Nearby, fourth-grader Hannah helped her mom Jennifer Towers work on another section of the mural.

“We’re putting bottle caps on these art pieces the high school painted because we want our school to have colorful places,” Hannah said.

“These are going outside at the outdoor classroom. We go there if it’s nice outside, and it’s really fun.”

The murals, Hannah said, depict Adirondack scenes - butterflies, ladybugs, flowers and landscapes.

“We have been collecting bottle caps for over a year. There are thousands, probably,” Hannah said.

And with bright, vivid and sweeping strokes, the colors reflect the collective effort of art classes taught by Terry Crowningshield, art instructor for students kindergarten through Grade 12.

The mural project called for participation from all grades in school, with even the youngest kindergarten students busy collecting bottle caps, vying to be first to present them to the art teacher during class.

“We painted the flats first,” Crowningshield said of steps that led to the cap construction day.

“The three large pieces will go on the wall that faces the garden and we will be adding birdhouses made by the marketing class. The bird houses are going to be painted by the fourth grade. Those will be added to the white pallet fence near the outdoor classroom.”

Other large flowers and bugs were cut out of wood, painted with water-proof, bright colored paint, and will be arranged around the mural.

Collaboration between grades is something that each student and class can recall when they revisit the mural in years to come, Crowningshield said.

“We are hoping for installation of the triptych this summer. As the other items are finished, they will be added to the wall.”

In all, students from many grades are working to attach the caps with 8,100 screws.

Others spent part of Saturday sorting caps: there are dozens of colors, all manner of green hues, pinks, reds, blues, purple, white, black and yellows.

× Students at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School helped sort bottle caps by color on Saturday as others affixed them with screws onto giant murals that will eventually be installed in the outdoor classroom. From left are Quinn Bickowitz, Kindergarten; Bradyn Smith, Grade 5; and 9th graders Alyssa Fenton, Abigail Buck and Bree Hunsdon. Photo by Kim Dedam

Quinn Bickowitz, a kindergarten student, helped fifth-grader Bradyn Smith sort a pile of caps by color, along with ninth-graders Alyssa Fenton, Abigail Buck and Bree Hunsdon.

“These caps won’t end up in a landfill or in the ocean,” Abigail said.

Major progress on the three large mural pieces left the art collaborators pretty satisfied.

There are still a few painted wood elements that need caps affixed at some point, and Crowningshield hopes to host another bottle cap event at the school.