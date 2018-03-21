Building resilience in the Adirondack food supply

× A group of farmers, food buyers and educators gathered at the Wild Center during the Food Justice seminar to discuss Farmshare Funding. Photo by Kim Dedam

TUPPER LAKE | Access to local farm products, distribution and fair pricing are critical to maintaining Adirondack food supply lines.

These issues directly influence local wages, business growth, regional economics and the sustainable farming future in rural northern New York.

The first Food Justice Summit held at the Wild Center earlier this month took a hard look at strengths and weaknesses of local food supply systems:

How is food distributed?

What regulations impact distribution?

How do farmers earn a sustainable wage?

How are farm workers paid?

How could local foods reach everyone?

Who gets left out?

The goal to improve connections between institutions and farms, wages and markets, harvest and waste, farm supply and demand is a goal central to the Food Justice Working Group, a coalition of both non-profit and for-profit groups, educational groups and farmers.

The summit’s summary task mapped strategy for priority action to address prominent concerns.

× A breakout discussion group at the Food Justice seminar held at the Wild Center looked to improve connections between farmers, food security and college students, who are among the most food-insecure age groups in the U.S. Colleges with students attending Food Justice discussion included Hamilton College, Paul Smith’s College, Plattsburgh State, St. Lawrence University, University of Vermont and SUNY Potsdam. Photo by Kim Dedam

FOOD JUSTICE

Founded among farmers and buyers last summer, Food Justice is more than a union of producers and educators.

The Essex Farm Institute, Craigardan in Keene and the Adirondack North Country Association are among the stakeholders in a coalition looking to expand area food systems beyond economic boundaries into larger institutions and across rural mountains in the park.

They are seeking ways to work greener, cleaner and with less waste.

“Distribution, farmer pay, wages for workers and food access are among issues we are taking on,” said Michele Drozd, founder of Craigardan, a local artisan and working farm institute tucked under Hurricane Mountain in Keene.

“Some of these problems are cropping up as our farm communities grow, as we become a more complex food system. We are looking at these problems head on,” she said.

Food Justice organized their first summit as winter began. By all accounts, the day-long ebb and flow of discussion drew immense interest.

Over 150 people from over 25 organizations pre-registered.

FINDING CHAMPIONS

In weighing local food production against distribution and cost, several patterns emerged.

Some barriers to local food access involve dropped connections.

Others involve misfit purchasing; some buys happen in small batches.

Adirondack Farm-to-School Initiative Director Ruth Pino spelled out challenges the group has encountered in the past six years as they’ve connected cafeteria planning to local growers, including finding key decision-makers in a school or college who can plug their buying demand into the local growing system.