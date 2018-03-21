Building resilience in the Adirondack food supply

A group of farmers, food buyers and educators gathered at the Wild Center during the Food Justice seminar to discuss Farmshare Funding.
Photo by Kim Dedam
TUPPER LAKE | Access to local farm products, distribution and fair pricing are critical to maintaining Adirondack food supply lines.
These issues directly influence local wages, business growth, regional economics and the sustainable farming future in rural northern New York.
The first Food Justice Summit held at the Wild Center earlier this month took a hard look at strengths and weaknesses of local food supply systems:
How is food distributed?
What regulations impact distribution?
How do farmers earn a sustainable wage?
How are farm workers paid?
How could local foods reach everyone?
Who gets left out?
The goal to improve connections between institutions and farms, wages and markets, harvest and waste, farm supply and demand is a goal central to the Food Justice Working Group, a coalition of both non-profit and for-profit groups, educational groups and farmers.
The summit’s summary task mapped strategy for priority action to address prominent concerns.
A breakout discussion group at the Food Justice seminar held at the Wild Center looked to improve connections between farmers, food security and college students, who are among the most food-insecure age groups in the U.S. Colleges with students attending Food Justice discussion included Hamilton College, Paul Smith’s College, Plattsburgh State, St. Lawrence University, University of Vermont and SUNY Potsdam.
Photo by Kim Dedam
FOOD JUSTICE
Founded among farmers and buyers last summer, Food Justice is more than a union of producers and educators.
The Essex Farm Institute, Craigardan in Keene and the Adirondack North Country Association are among the stakeholders in a coalition looking to expand area food systems beyond economic boundaries into larger institutions and across rural mountains in the park.
They are seeking ways to work greener, cleaner and with less waste.
“Distribution, farmer pay, wages for workers and food access are among issues we are taking on,” said Michele Drozd, founder of Craigardan, a local artisan and working farm institute tucked under Hurricane Mountain in Keene.
“Some of these problems are cropping up as our farm communities grow, as we become a more complex food system. We are looking at these problems head on,” she said.
Food Justice organized their first summit as winter began. By all accounts, the day-long ebb and flow of discussion drew immense interest.
Over 150 people from over 25 organizations pre-registered.
FINDING CHAMPIONS
In weighing local food production against distribution and cost, several patterns emerged.
Some barriers to local food access involve dropped connections.
Others involve misfit purchasing; some buys happen in small batches.
Adirondack Farm-to-School Initiative Director Ruth Pino spelled out challenges the group has encountered in the past six years as they’ve connected cafeteria planning to local growers, including finding key decision-makers in a school or college who can plug their buying demand into the local growing system.
That involves food processing time, bulk pricing and supply are mutable forces in the equation.
Local provision is best addressed with a specific farm-to-school coordinator, she said.
Not all schools or organizations have one, she said.
But they all have someone who might be a good one.
“Find the champions,” Pino said.
WASTE NOT, WANT NOT
Julie Holbrook, food service director for Champlain Valley Educational Services, explained that another roadblock is time: schedules for lunchtimes, cooking time and time to sit and eat.
Prepackaged food is seen as a timesaver unless cafeteria schedules adapt.
It is rare for schools or food distribution centers to actually process raw foods, she said.
But the drive to use locally sourced food at Keene Central School became a recalibrated focus in the kitchen.
The surprising cost savings was reduced waste.
Waste, she and other speakers said, not only literally throws thousands of taxpayer dollars in the landfill every year, it also inflates cost for disposal.
Holbrook explained how Keene’s school shifted the balance: as children were given nutritious choices, the amount of wasted food dropped.
“We have a rainbow on our salad bar,” she said.
“And we added a policy that no seconds are available until all first-choice foods are gone from the tray. That eventually creates very little waste.”
Striking that balance to peak interest in school meals can support the local farm economy while it improves nutrition, Pino explained.
There is a lot of food insecurity in rural Adirondack communities, she said, referring to access.
“And with that sometimes comes poor choices.”
Presenters suggest that eliminating food insecurity also builds resiliency in local food systems.
Organizations and contributors started food justice mapping by marking their location on a big map of the Adirondack Park.
Photo by Kim Dedam
RESILIENCE
Ten small discussion groups focused throughout the Food Justice day on diverse topics: Farm-to-Prison programs; fighting chronic disease with a local diet; land access for farmers; the plight of migrant workers; ending racism in the food system; and farm-worker pay structures.
In looking to improved resilience in Adirondack food systems, the Food Justice coalition ended their conference with a mapping exercise: connecting dots literally marked on a big map of the Adirondack Park.
Bonds formed as goals emerged.
Drozd doesn’t suggest solutions will come fast or all at once.
But fields are cleared, rows are hoed.
“This has been an incredible turnout,” Drozd said.
“The response is so positive.”
At right, Morin Bissonette, a senior at Lake Placid High School, shares her thoughts about food insecurity, a problem at many local schools. With Morin is longtime friend Camille Craig. Both students are members of Lake Placid’s Environmental Club.
Photo by Kim Dedam
FRESH FOOD SUPPLY
A group of high school students from Lake Placid Central School contributed their voices to the Food Justice discussion at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake.
They attended the Food Justice Summit as part of the Environmental Club program led by teacher Tammy Morgan.
“They are all working on their senior projects, looking at impacts of climate change on food supply,” Morgan said.
Morin Bissonette, a senior, picked her project goals from a farm field last fall.
“She gleaned over 150 pounds of tomatoes from North Branch Farm in Saranac,” Morgan said of Morin’s days spent harvesting drops and blemished produce.
Then she made tomato sauce with herbs from the school’s garden in the school’s kitchen and canned it for Lake Placid’s Backpack Program.
“I was surprised to find that 48 percent of my school population is food insecure,” Morin said of data that sparked her idea.
“For a lot of kids, having fresh or locally made food is not possible, and I wanted to help get good farm-fresh food to everyone.”
Produce grown locally and made fresh not only tastes better, she said, it supports the local economy and environment.
“Solving the problem involves finding ways to bring local farm products to everyone,” Morin said.