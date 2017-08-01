Blue-algae blooms lead to Port Henry beach shutdown

PORT HENRY — Until further notice, both the Bulwagga Bay and Champ beaches will be closed to the public.

The beaches — located in Moriah and Port Henry — will close due to blue-green algae, Moriah Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava announced on social media earlier today.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, is naturally occurring in Lake Champlain, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Some types of cyanobacteria can release natural toxins or poisons into the water.

Swimming or wading in water with cyanobacteria can cause minor skin rashes, sore throats, diarrhea, stomach problems, or more serious health problems, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Top Headlines