Burlington Police chief injured in Keene bike crash

KEENE | Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo is recovering from injuries following a bicycle crash Saturday in Keene.

Del Pozo, 43, suffered a concussion, broken collar bone and scapula as well as road rash abrasions, said New York State Police on Monday.

Following eyewitness reports of an injured bicyclist on state Route 73 near the Cascade Lakes, troopers located del Pozo in a semi-conscious state and transported him to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

He was wearing a helmet, said state police spokesman Jennifer Fleishman, and first responders were administering aid when state police arrived.

Del Pozo was later transported via Life Flight to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he remains in stable condition.

“An investigation of the scene revealed that Del Pozo was traveling east down a hill, approximately one half-mile east of Owl’s Head Lane when the bicycle lost control and he was ejected from the bicycle,” said state police in a statement.

Del Pozo may remain hospitalized “for a sustained period,” said the City of Burlington Mayor’s Office in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Brandon and his family at this time,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. “Chief del Pozo has done so much for the community, and we look forward to him returning to command. Until then, I have full confidence that the Burlington Police Department will continue to keep the city safe and perform at the high, effective level that Burlingtonians expect.”