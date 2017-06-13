Bus firm partners with regional food bank to aid local backpack programs

× Expand Photo provided A Saratoga-based firm has made a donation to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, which provides food for backpack programs in communities across the Adirondack Park. Pictured above: Sales & Marketing Coordinator for Leonard Bus Sales Jourdan Pignatelli and Child Hunger Corps Member at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY Kassandra Martinchek share a moment at the NYS Association of School Business Officials Expo in Lake Placid.

LAKE PLACID — Leonard Bus Sales has partnered with The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, and six other regional food banks, to help end child hunger and raise awareness of the importance of supporting local food banks throughout New York State.

The Saratoga-based firm is supporting school-based backpack and food pantry programs that provide meals to children when they are not in school.

The company donated $5, the average cost to feed one child over a weekend, per attendee at the New York State Association of School Business Officials Expo, which was held in Lake Placid from June 4 to 7.

“Our company has been committed to providing safe school buses to protect children for over 50 years,” said Leonard Bus Sales Vice President, Jon Leonard. “Partnering with regional food banks to provide meals for kids in need is just an extension of our commitment.”

Mark Quandt, executive director of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, said the agency was appreciative of the donation.

“We are very grateful to Leonard Bus Sales for helping the Regional Food Bank feed hungry children through our BackPack Program,” he said.

Research, said Quandt, shows children who participate in the BackPack Program attend school more regularly, perform better and have fewer disciplinary problems.

“Through this special promotion, Leonard Bus Sales will be improving the health and well-being of many children in the Adirondack Region and throughout New York State,” he said.

The company is partnering with a total of seven regional food banks across the state to support school-based backpack and food pantry programs servicing 57 counties for a total of 22,000 children each week.

“In addition to providing meals for children in need, we hope to raise awareness at each event and raise additional money for local food banks,” Leonard said.

Established by Feeding America (feedingamerica.org), the national Backpack program provides meals to over 450,000 children.