Business Beat: Bright Beginnings Daycare

CHESTERTOWN — Bright Beginnings Daycare will celebrate their one year anniversary on Jan. 25.

The daycare employs five women and currently has about 20 children under their care.

“We have also been recognized as a model facility by an infant and toddler specialist for the state,” said Carrie Remington, owner.

The Bright Beginnings Daycare offers care for children aged six weeks up until they enter preschool. They offer a full curriculum taught by a state-certified teacher and each classroom has a curriculum developed specifically for each child and their needs.

Currently helping to run the day care are Jessica Wet, Julina Walker, Joss-elyse Smith and Jesika Hill.

“As our classrooms expand, we could potentially hire more teachers,” said Remington.

Currently, the daycare is working on a fundraiser for supplies for their classroom.

“Although they are new to the community, we are all young women who strive to make a difference in our community though the education of our youngest community members,” said Remington.