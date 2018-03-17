Business Beat: Dragoon’s Farm Equipment

MOOERS | Dragoon’s Farm Equipment is celebrating a significant milestone this year.

First started by Floyd Dragoon back in 1953, this family-owned business is celebrating its 65th year in operation.

Since then, four generations of the family have worked at the Mooers staple.

“What sets us apart is our service,” said Gary Dragoon. “I believe we have the best service around. That’s why we have had the same customers for over 30 years.

“We also do pickup and delivery, and we have loaner tractors available if someone broke down.”

The local business employs 20 people to help run the shop.

“Every employee is key to us, from the parts guys to the mechanics,” Dragoon said.

Dragoon’s sells everything from tractors and farm equipment to lawn and garden equipment, generators, gas grills and utility vehicles.

In addition to a very large selection of used equipment and parts, they also carry tires for agricultural, lawn, and garden equipment.

The store is open at 2507 State Route 11 in Mooers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

An open house event is scheduled for March 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more by calling 518-236-7110 or visiting dragoonsfarmequipment.com.