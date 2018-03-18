Business Beat: Mr. Modular, Inc.

SARANAC | A Saranac-based business is celebrating a big milestone this year.

Mr. Modular, a modular home construction company, is celebrating 34 years in business.

Owned and operated by Tom Maggy, a veteran of the industry with over 25 years of experience, the company works on everything from septic systems to heating and electricity and more.

“Mr. Modular is the only modular home company that provides the buyer with full construction,” reads their website. “Every aspect of home construction is completed so no subcontracting is required.”

Maggy on average sells around 15 homes a year, 60 percent of them in Cadyville, Saranac and Plattsburgh.

His company also sells property in and around the Plattsburgh area.

Maggy has invested in the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base by purchasing 60 lots on 13 acres on Kentucky, Louisiana and Kansas avenues.

First started in 1984, Mr. Modular has expanded and now employs one full-time and three part-time people.

Mr. Modular can be found at 4732 State Route 3 in Saranac. Learn more by visiting mrmodularinc.com or by calling 518-293-8801.