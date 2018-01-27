Business closings announced

PORT HENRY | Two Port Henry businesses will be closed for winter break, and a third has shut its doors for the foreseeable future.

The Red Brick Cafe owners have announced that they will be taking a short break from Jan. 28 to Feb. 17.

The cafe, located on 1 Star Way, is operated by Tim and Irina Bryant, Timur Dzhambinov, and their family.

Further down Main Street, the ADK Emporium is closed until Feb. 3 for product management.

The emporium is owned by Greg and Joan Cunningham, and managed by Shannon Wadsworth.

Another couple blocks south, the Cake Shop and Cafe bakery operated by Heather Curran has closed.

Curran, a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve, announced she is entering the Air Force full-time.

In Ticonderoga, Keith’s Meat Market on Montcalm Street has shut down, but owners say it’s just until they move to a new location.

The market owned by Keith and Louise Curcio offers fresh meats, sliced deli meats and subs.

Mrs. Curcio said the new location won’t be announced until remodeling is finished. No timeframe has been given for the move.

The Curcios bought the former Two Brothers Market in 2013.