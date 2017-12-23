Business concerns will be addressed

× Expand Photo provided Katy and Andre Rasmus from Libby’s Bakery Café look over documents for the upcoming Downtown Business Forum in Ticonderoga. Ms. Rasmus serves on the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Board of Directors and is the chair of the Downtown Ticonderoga Business Forum.

TICONDEROGA | The future of Ticonderoga’s business district will be discussed in the upcoming Downtown Ticonderoga Business Forum.

The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership will host the Downtown Ticonderoga Business Forum and Spirit Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Ticonderoga Community Building auditorium.

The event is open to all. Refreshments will be served.

The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership is a group of dedicated volunteers serving downtown Ticonderoga, and hosting a variety of events and works on Montcalm Street projects.

“Downtown Ticonderoga businesses and organizations, on Montcalm Street and in close proximity, are invited to attend to learn more about the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership and partner organizations, as well as share thoughts, concerns and positive suggestions for the future,” said Downtown Ticonderoga Business Forum Chair Katy Rasmus.

A highlight of topics for the forum include Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership and partner overview, support and services available, common issues and concerns, being positive even in negative situations, not criticizing other businesses or organizations, taking pride in business and community, working together, suggestions for key areas of focus, and how each business and organization can get involved to improve the downtown.

Foot traffic in downtown Ticonderoga picked up over the summer with the success of the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, located in the former grocery store and dollar store building at 112 Montcalm St.

Now closed for the winter, the Set Tour will reopen in the spring, according to owner and “Star Trek” superfan James Cawley.

Cawley has painstaking recreated sets from the original 1960s television series, including the Enterprise bridge, sickbay, engineering, crew quarters and others.

For more information on the forum, visit www.timainstreet.org, call 518-585-6619, or email tmsp@timainstreet.org.