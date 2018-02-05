Business confidence in North Country at record high

The North Country Chamber of Commerce released the results of its annual business survey last Tuesday. Pictured are John VanNatten, vice president of business development at Glens Falls National Bank; Kent Backus, regional banking manager at Community Bank; and Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce at a press conference on Jan. 30.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH | Businesses throughout the region are more confident than ever that the area’s economy is on the rise.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce released the results of its annual issue survey last Tuesday. From 4,000 responses from Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Hamilton and northern Warren counties, 96 percent of business owners are confident that their sales and activities will grow or remain steady this year, an uptick of 3 percent over last year.
“Nobody understands the economy better than the businesses on the frontlines,” Chamber President Garry Douglas told The Sun. “And this result is the highest it’s been in 20 years.”
The biggest factors in this collective thumbs-up from the business community:
More than half of businessowners are expecting the national economy to grow.
The area has received a stream of good news and major investments in recent months, including the launch of Norsk Titanium, a manufacturing facility expected to generate 250 new jobs by the end of this year, a $38 million state grant designed to boost enplanements at Plattsburgh International Airport, the opening of Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing and the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state.
And tourism numbers in the area, in particular from Canadian visitors, remain strong and continue to bolster sales tax revenue, according to Douglas.
“All of these things are leading the idea that this is going to be a good year,” he said at a press conference on Jan. 30.
CHAMBER UNDERSCORES CANADA CONNECTION
Every year, as part of the chamber’s annual survey, businesses are asked which legislative or financial issues are most important to them.
This year, maintaining strong trade relations between the U.S. and Canada remains a top priority, Douglas said.
“When asked if they agree that the U.S., Canada economic partnership is working for the North Country and needs to be differentiated from other trade agreements, focusing on ways to further build and strengthen it, a resounding 98 percent agreed,” he said.
That’s a 5 percent increase over last year, when only 93 percent agreed.
“Valuing, protecting and enhancing the U.S., Canada economic relationship is the region’s number one priority on the federal level.”
Protecting the U.S., Canada economic relationship also ranked as the top priority in 2017.
Douglas is keeping an eye on the renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he said presents a culture of uncertainty for the business community here.
“(The NAFTA negotiations) are giving us cause for concern and angst,” he said.
“It’s important to get that strong affirmation that we get this right.”
The NAFTA pact, negotiated by President George H.W. Bush and signed into law by President Bill Clinton, spurred trade between the U.S., Canada and Mexico by reducing Mexico’s tariffs on products from the two countries.
But President Donald Trump has argued the agreement incentivizes companies to shift labor-intensive manufacturing to Mexico.
“Hopefully by the end of the year NAFTA will be modernized and updated,” Douglas said.
“But we must remember the hippocratic oath: first, do no harm.”
KEEPING TAXES LOW ON PRIORITY-LIST
The survey also underscored local business’ desire to keep property taxes low.
Over 90 percent of businesses said that state government this year should make the property tax cap permanent.
The tax cap limits tax increases to 2 percent in each municipality unless local officials pass a resolution to override it.
A WalletHub report released last year shows that New Yorkers are some of the highest taxed citizens in the country, with property taxes accounting for 4.55 percent of a total 12.94 percent total tax burden. (Comparatively, California has a tax burden of 9.52 percent.)
Ninety-eight percent of businesses want the current state budget gap — which is estimated at around $4.4 billion — to be closed without an increase in taxes to pay for it.
A total of 86 percent support a permanent 2 percent cap on the growth in annual state spending.
Between 2015 and 2016, total government spending in New York state increased by nearly 5 percent, from $143.9 billion to $150.1 billion, according to a report from the National Association of Budget Officers.
Similar to last year, businesses also want to see more support for workforce development and training, Douglas said.
“There is 93 percent endorsement of greater and more flexible state and federal support for workforce development and training, aimed at addressing skill gaps and meeting the needs of North Country employers.”
More highlights from the survey include 95 percent support for continued state and federal efforts to close remaining broadband service gaps in the region — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last Wednesday $100 million in funding to provide broadband for underserved areas in the North Country — 92 percent support for shared services incentives between local governments, an 88 percent opposition to Project Labor Agreements attached to state projects and 87 percent support for reducing state healthcare taxes as a way to lower health insurance premiums.