Business confidence in North Country at record high

× The North Country Chamber of Commerce released the results of its annual business survey last Tuesday. Pictured are John VanNatten, vice president of business development at Glens Falls National Bank; Kent Backus, regional banking manager at Community Bank; and Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce at a press conference on Jan. 30. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Businesses throughout the region are more confident than ever that the area’s economy is on the rise.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce released the results of its annual issue survey last Tuesday. From 4,000 responses from Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Hamilton and northern Warren counties, 96 percent of business owners are confident that their sales and activities will grow or remain steady this year, an uptick of 3 percent over last year.

“Nobody understands the economy better than the businesses on the frontlines,” Chamber President Garry Douglas told The Sun. “And this result is the highest it’s been in 20 years.”

The biggest factors in this collective thumbs-up from the business community:

More than half of businessowners are expecting the national economy to grow.

The area has received a stream of good news and major investments in recent months, including the launch of Norsk Titanium, a manufacturing facility expected to generate 250 new jobs by the end of this year, a $38 million state grant designed to boost enplanements at Plattsburgh International Airport, the opening of Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing and the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state.

And tourism numbers in the area, in particular from Canadian visitors, remain strong and continue to bolster sales tax revenue, according to Douglas.

“All of these things are leading the idea that this is going to be a good year,” he said at a press conference on Jan. 30.

CHAMBER UNDERSCORES CANADA CONNECTION

Every year, as part of the chamber’s annual survey, businesses are asked which legislative or financial issues are most important to them.

This year, maintaining strong trade relations between the U.S. and Canada remains a top priority, Douglas said.

“When asked if they agree that the U.S., Canada economic partnership is working for the North Country and needs to be differentiated from other trade agreements, focusing on ways to further build and strengthen it, a resounding 98 percent agreed,” he said.

That’s a 5 percent increase over last year, when only 93 percent agreed.

“Valuing, protecting and enhancing the U.S., Canada economic relationship is the region’s number one priority on the federal level.”