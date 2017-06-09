Business grant could fund work

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Downtown Port Henry buildings could get renovations using a state grant.

MORIAH – Businesses in downtown Port Henry might be able to share in a state grant for improvements to their buildings.

PRIDE of Ticonderoga Program Director Anthony Ruiz met with about 20 people recently at Moriah Chamber of Commerce offices to gauge interest in his organization applying for a New York State Main Street Grant to do building upgrades.

“The purpose (of the grant) is to stimulate economic renewal,” he said. “For this grant, we’d want a targeted area, no more than three contiguous blocks.”

Ruiz handed out pre-applications for building or business owners to fill out and return to PRIDE or to the Moriah chamber office.

“A good mix of commercial and residential units will help us get the grant,” Ruiz said.

He said the total grant can be up to $500,000, with $300,000 more likely, and recipients can get up to $50,000 each.

The money could be used for external facades and interior work, with up to $15,000 for streetscape additions outside.

They must end up with finished space, he said, when the work is done.

The business owner would do the work first, then be reimbursed 75 percent of the cost, he said, with a five year period of ownership or operation required to avoid having to pay any of the money back.

Ruiz took questions at the end of the meeting.

“If you get work done do you need estimates?” asked Linda Smyth, who owns the commercial building at the bottom of Convent Hill on Main Street.

“You need two estimates,” Ruiz said. “We have a list of approved contractors.”

He said other contractors might also qualify, and must meet criteria like having liability and worker’s compensation insurance.

Ruiz said the grant could be submitted this spring, with possible approval in December, and work able to begin in 2018.

“These are highly competitive grants,” he said.

Any business owners with questions can contact PRIDE at 518 585-6366 or email: info@prideofticonderoga.org.