Business health insurance open

TICONDEROGA — Monthly health insurance services are still being offered at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce for members and the Ticonderoga area business community.

Health insurance services will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.

“The partnership we have allows us to offer members across the region not only access to health, vision and dental policies, but to information as well,” said Lisa Bedard-Dupee, director of Health Insurance Services for the Plattsburgh North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The North Country Chamber and its service corporation are the official providers of health insurance services for many partner chambers in the region including the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

Information, guidance and assistance with health insurance for businesses as well as individuals on and off the New York State Health Benefits Exchange will be available.

Open Enrollment Period is through Jan. 31. Open enrollment is the yearly period when individuals and their families can enroll in a health insurance plan.

Those who miss open enrollment may have to wait for another full year to sign up unless they qualify for a special enrollment period. Insurance policies can be purchased from the New York State of Health Marketplace or directly through an insurance company. Bedard-Dupee is a licensed insurance broker and certified navigator available to help with enrollment on or off the marketplace.

The dates are Jan. 11, March 1, April 5, May 3, July 5, Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1, and Dec. 6.

To make an appointment, call Bedard-Dupee at 563-1000.