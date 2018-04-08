Business help is offered

TICONDEROGA | A full lineup of business training seminars is planned for this spring by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

The first is on Tuesday, April 10, from 9 - 10:30 a.m., called Marketing 101. This workshop will cover how to stand out in a crowded marketplace, marketing basics/refreshers, and how to do more with less.

Sign in and networking begins at 8:30 a.m. The presentation will start promptly at 9 a.m. Presented by the North Country Small Business Development Center. Refreshments sponsored by the Hot Biscuit Diner.

Free seminar for chamber members and $10 For non-members.

Starting A Business 101 is Tuesday, May 1, 5:30 - 7p.m. This introductory workshop will help decide if small business ownership is for possible. Learn the legal and practical steps for starting a business. Topics will include the review of legal business entities, importance of a business plan, legal and tax requirements, and funding options, as well as support and resources available.

Sign in and networking begins at 5 p.m. The presentation will start promptly at 5:30 p.m. Presented by the North Country Small Business Development Center. Refreshments sponsored by the Wind-Chill Factory. Free seminar.

Marketing Opportunities For Your Business is Thursday, May 3, 8 - 9 a.m., via the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism.

Suzanne Maye, ROOST’s Lake Champlain Region marketing manager will provide an update on regional marketing initiatives; ROOST’s scope of work, data-driven strategies, research, marketing plans, and marketing opportunities including photo listings on lakechamplainregion.com, Adirondacks, email marketing contests, virtual tours/spins, and more.

Sign in begins at 7:30 a.m. The presentation will start promptly at 8 a.m. Refreshments Sponsored by Libby’s Bakery Café. Free seminar.

Registration is required for all seminars.

For more information or to register, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619 or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.