Business help offered

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is offering North Country Small Business Development Center services directly at the chamber office now.

The Small Business Development Center has an array of business services in addition to the support and services the chamber provides.

Small Business Development Center service dates are typically on the second Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise indicated on the listed dates listed.

The 2018 dates (schedule subject to change) are: Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 1 (first Tuesday of month), June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.

Appointments can be made by calling the Small Business Development Center at 518-564-2528.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office is located at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1 in downtown Ticonderoga.

The North Country Small Business Development Center at Plattsburgh is part of a statewide network of 24 regional centers located throughout New York state. Their core services include free and confidential one-on-one counseling, market/industry research assistance and customized business training seminars.

Counselors will tailor one-on-one counseling, and topics commonly addressed include: business plan development / cash flow projections ; financial analysis / legal and regulatory information ; marketing assistance / business start-up information ; buying and selling a business / human resource development ; and import/export assistance / government procurement.

“Through our partnership with the Small Business Development Center, we are able to offer additional support and services to our members, Ticonderoga area businesses, and potential new businesses,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “I’d like to thank the Small Business Development Center for their continued dedication to the chamber and the Ticonderoga area business community. Whether you are thinking of starting a business or have been in business for years, the center and the chamber can offer you assistance and guidance in an array of areas.”

For more information, visit ticonderogany.com, email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com or call 518-585-6619.