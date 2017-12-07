Business offers free coats

× Ticonderoga AmeriGas Customer Service Representative Emily Meachem checks out the winter coats donated for the impoverished at the company’s storefront entryway. AmeriGas is asking for winter coat contributions and offering them for those who need one, along with hats and gloves. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Those in need looking for a good coat this winter can check out the free selection at the Ticonderoga AmeriGas Propane office.

This is the first year the business has established a winter coat drive, said Customer Service Representative Emily Meachem.

“So far the staff has brought them in,” she said, and is turning to the public for more winter coats to help people who need one.

“We left empty hangers out there, so people can drop them off any time. Those who need them can stop by and pick them up.”

They’re asking that the coats be in good condition, clean and wearable, in any sizes from children to adult.

A sign in the enclosed entryway at the at 119 Montcalm St. storefront identifies the portable clothes racks where the coats can be placed and taken from.

The idea for the project came from the business’s staff.

“We’re collecting them until February,” Meachem said. “We started this because at AmeriGas we’re always looking for ways to give back to the community. It’s very cold here, and this is a way to give back.”

They also have a container for hats and mittens to be placed in, she said, and people can find those at the entryway as well.

AmeriGas Regional Manager Terry Benedict said AmeriGas is proud to be a productive member of the community.

“We take pride and honor in being in a position to give back to the local people,” he said. “AmeriGas has always been a staple in our communities and will continue to do so.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”