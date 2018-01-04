Business Park is full

× WhistlePig Rye Whiskey has its storage facilities up and running in the Moriah Business Park. The town has agreed to take over the road and water and sewer mains where the distillery warehouses are located. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | The Town of Moriah is taking ownership of Tom Phelps Way in the Moriah Business Park, along with the private water and sewer mains there.

WhistlePig Rye Whiskey out of Shoreham, Vt. has finished locating its storage facilities in the park, Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent Moriah Town Council session.

WhistlePig is located on Tom Phelps Way.

“These mains were put in place by WhistlePig,” Scozzafava said.

Fuller Construction of Keeseville put the road in, and Town Highway Superintendent Jamie Wilson said he’d like to get the engineering plans to keep on file.

The council voted to assume ownership of the road and mains.

Scozzafava said Pre-Tech is buying its building in the park and putting on an extension, and the Moriah Health Center, WhistlePig and High Peaks Hospice are all doing fine.

“The industrial park is full; I never thought I’d see that,” Scozzafava said.

WhistlePig has a four-phase construction plan for facilities to store and eventually distill and bottle rye whiskey in the Moriah Business Park.

The plan is to build a total of seven 14,000-square-foot storage structures for the operation. Four of the buildings are strictly for storage and aging of the whiskey, and the firm estimates five employees at first.

Wilson said the highway crew handled the first snow storm of the season recently.

“It went pretty well,” he said. “We did have some complaints. We have two trucks that are down. Other than that, we’re doing OK.”

“I agree, it went pretty well,” Scozzafava said. “The only complaint I heard was about trucks going too fast.”

New sidewalks on Main Street in Port Henry will be postponed to spring, Scozzafava said.

He said the project, to be done with a state Department of Transportation grant, will include new historic-looking street lamps.

“We (the town) have to put the conduits in and set the lamp posts,” Scozzafava said.

The Town Council voted to go to bid for Iron Center Museum door replacement

“SHPO (State Historic Preservation Office) won’t let us deviate,” Scozzafava said. “They want the same doors put back.”

The existing doors at the town-owned museum next to the Town Hall are deteriorated. Scozzafava said they’ll have a bid opening in February 2018.