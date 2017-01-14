Business services offered at Ti site

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering closely with the North Country Small Business Development Center to provide services directly at the chamber office.

The 2017 Small Business Development Center will be at the chamber on (schedule is subject to change):

Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

They can provide business counseling, financial analysis, regulatory information and other small business services.

For the months of March, April, May, June, July, August and December, services are by appointments only and specific dates have not been arranged due to a maternity leave and staffing.

The chamber is also working with the North Country Small Business Development Center to host a series of business seminars in the fall of 2017, with dates to be announced.

All seminars are free for Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce members. All attendees must register prior to the seminar directly with the chamber.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office is located at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1 in downtown Ticonderoga.

For additional information on the North Country Small Business Development Center or to make an appointment with their staff while they are at the Chamber Office, call 564-2524 or visit northcountrysbdc.org.

“Whether you are thinking of starting a business or have been in business for years, the NCSBDC and the chamber can offer you assistance and guidance in an array of areas,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said.