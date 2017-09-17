Businesses are offered training

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is holding fall business seminars on advertising, social media and accounting.

The dates and topics are:

Tuesday, Sept. 12: 5:30 - 7 p.m., Small Business Advertising - A Return On Investment.

Learn how to maximize the results of advertising efforts. Topics to be covered include social media marketing (how to boost posts, strategies to increase organic engagement, etc.), point-of-product and point-of-sale marketing techniques and creating an effective call to action. Sign in begins at 5 p.m. The presentation will start promptly at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments sponsored by Bodette’s Barbecue Catering

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 9 - 10:30 a.m., Intro To Quickbooks - Is Quickbooks Right For You?

This seminar will address the importance of choosing the right software to manage your business finances. During a live demonstration, various time saving functions Quickbooks online offers will be reviewed. Topics will include invoicing/accounts receivable (set-up customer data, terms, & tax rates), entering bills/accounts payable (set-up vendors & reports), payroll, add/delete accounts, budget, & sharing data with your accountant. Sign in begins at 8:30 a.m. The presentation will start promptly at 9 a.m. Presented by Jennifer Partch Whitehurst. Refreshments sponsored by the Hot Biscuit Diner.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Instagram for Business 101.

Instagram makes it easy to quickly edit and share photos and videos on any mobile device. Capture unforgettable moments, events, or tell a story. Topics will include an introduction to Instagram, getting started, secrets to Instagram success, how to increase Instagram engagement, and how to boost brand identity with Instagram. Sign in begins at 11 a.m. The presentation will start promptly at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments sponsored by Walmart of Ticonderoga.

All seminars will be held at the chamber office in Ticonderoga at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1.

Registration is required for all business seminars, and is free for chamber members, $10 for others. For more information or to register contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619 or email: chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.