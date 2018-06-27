By the numbers: Cobb racks up decisive margins across district

× Expand Pete DeMola Democratic nominee Tedra Cobb met with voters last December at the Deer's Head Inn in Elizabethtown. PLATTSBURGH | It was a night of resounding affirmation for Tedra Cobb, the former St. Lawrence County legislator who carved out a decisive victory for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District on Tuesday. Cobb secured 56 percent of the vote, easily dispatching her opponents Dylan Ratigan, Patrick Nelson, Emily Martz and Katie Wilson in the crowded five-way primary by a 5 to 1 margin. She faces Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in November and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn. BIG MARGINS Cobb won every county in the 12-county district except Herkimer, which she lost by 10 votes to Ratigan, 42 to 32. As the race hurdled towards its conclusion, political observers noted each candidate carved out specific “silos of support” through the diverse region, and were reluctant to handicap the contest. But those bases of support ultimately proved to be relatively narrow, with each of the four unsuccessful candidates garnering between 9 and 12 percent of the total vote on Tuesday, according to unofficial returns from the state Board of Elections. Ratigan, a former MSNBC host, narrowly carved out a razor-thin margin over Wilson for second place, netting 11.9 percent of the total vote compared to Wilson's 11.7 percent, a margin of just 43 votes. Martz garnered 10.3 percent and Nelson, 9.1 percent, or 1,685 votes. Across the board, Cobb’s point spread was massive. She carved out 77.8 percent of the vote in her home turf of St. Lawrence County, where she served as a legislator for two terms between 2002 and 2010, demonstrating a torrent of labor endorsements wasn’t enough to aid Ratigan, who garnered just 8.2 percent in the county. The narrowest spread was in Clinton County, which Cobb carried by a relatively thin 41.6 percent. Wilson clocked second with 19.2 percent, and Ratigan came in third with 15.6 percent. LOSING THEIR BACKYARDS Cobb also conquered candidate-rich Essex County, home to Martz, Wilson and Ratigan, whose residency simply acted to keep Cobb’s point spread down to 43 percent. Wilson took second place with 20.6 percent; Martz, 16.2 percent, Ratigan, 13 percent and Nelson garnered 6.5 percent.

Wilson easily won her hometown of Keene, but Cobb narrowly routed Ratigan in North Elba, 195 to 173. And in Stefanik’s adopted hometown of Willsboro, just 54 registered Democrats cast votes, and Cobb eked out a victory. Martz resides in the Village of Saranac Lake, which is split between Essex and Franklin counties. Town-level data is not yet available for Franklin County, but Cobb gathered 54 percent; Martz, 18 percent; Ratigan, 13.6 percent; Wilson, 7.9 percent and Nelson, 6 percent. Counties at the southern end of district also overwhelmingly went for Cobb, who racked up 50 percent of the vote in Warren County, with Martz receiving 18 percent. And despite his home field advantage, Nelson only secured 17 percent of the vote in Saratoga County — not enough to beat back Cobb’s 53 percent. The five campaigns who made it to the finish line collectively raised $1.1 million in the year-long contest, nearly reaching the $1.3 million raised by Democratic nominee Mike Derrick in 2016. Cobb retained a fundraising edge heading into the election, and got the most bang for her buck, spending $35 per vote based on final pre-primary fundraising reports submitted to the Federal Elections Commission earlier this month. Nelson, who prioritized small-dollar donations under $200, spent $39 per vote; Ratigan, $87; Wilson, $114 and Martz, $123. TURNOUT LOW New York’s 21st Congressional District hasn’t been flagged by prognosticators as one of the most competitive House campaigns in New York state, but Democrats still view the seat as a possible pick-up to flip the House. “It will be hard to argue nationwide that we need national attention, but I think we do,” said Warren County Democratic Committee Chairman Lynne Boecher. The results were largely overshadowed by contests in the New York City-area, where Rep. Don Donovan beat back a Republican primary challenge from convicted felon Michael Grimm for his old seat on Staten Island. And in a blow to the establishment wing of the party, Rep. Joe Crowley was defeated in a surprise upset by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Democratic Socialist who outed the 10-term congressman who was viewed as a potential successor to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Despite an energized progressive base seething over Republican policies, turnout districtwide clocked in at just 15.7 percent, or 18,475 of the 117,878 active Democrats. Boecher said while she was frustrated at the low numbers, she was pleased at Cobb’s decisive victory, “which definitely shows this district feels neglected by the incumbent, who visits on occasion.” Boecher praised the candidate’s superior ground game, organization and army of volunteers. The ability to amass a large volunteer network, she said, is a direct result of her elected experience paired with a finely-tuned ability to listen and tap into constituent concerns. “Tedra’s win is a formidable number,” Boecher told The Sun. “In the beginning, she captured the volunteers. She knew how to grab on. I think she’s got a real skill in engaging people and finding what’s important to them.” PARTY FUTURE Echoing the soul-searching at the national level, the year-long primary saw candidates engage in spirited discourse over the future of their party: Should Democrats embrace a full-blooded progressive vision of big government and beat back vanguards of the party establishment, or embrace more workable and pragmatic ideas to win elections? Cobb’s sweeping victory is a firm rebuttal by district voters of Nelson, a former Sanders delegate and Justice Democrat who ran field operations for the two previous Democratic nominees, revealing Democrats are choosing to cast their votes with a moderate as opposed to a fire-breathing populist. Cobb opted to glide over the existential debate and told supporters in Canton on Tuesday that the general election boils down to two concepts: “Is Washington making your life better or are they making your life worse?” she said. “And what kind of representative do we want from New York’s 21st Congressional District?” Cobb renewed well-worn criticisms of Stefanik, blasting her as a “Washington insider” who seldom visits and votes against the best interests of her constituents. “She puts the interests of her friends in Washington over the interest of the North Country,” Cobb said. “It has to stop.” FRESH ATTACK Republicans quickly sought to frame the upcoming contest as a choice between a bipartisan, district-focused lawmaker who can reach across the aisle or a “out of touch, liberal, hyper-partisan, tax-and-spend candidate.”

"She’s running on a record marred by tax increases on middle-class families and she would be yet another rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi in Congress,” said Chris Martin, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee. And on Wednesday, the Stefanik campaign rolled out a campaign ad slamming Cobb as “Taxin’ Tedra,” noting the candidate voted to raise taxes over 20 times during her eight-year stint as a lawmaker through votes on mortgage, sales and property taxes. "One of the strategic mistakes of the Democratic primary is that it didn't highlight the significant vulnerabilities of Tedra Cobb's tax-and-spend, liberal voting record,” Stefanik campaign spokesman Lenny Alcivar said in a statement. “She was the only candidate who had a voting record, and we look forward to ensuring North Country voters are familiar with this tax raising record come Election Day.” Cobb shrugged off the criticisms on Wednesday, calling it "more of the same mean, dishonest politics coming out of a Washington that desperately needs to be changed." "If Elise Stefanik had a record to run on, she wouldn’t need to call people names," Cobb said in a statement. She continued: "Stefanik’s votes are hurting people in the North Country. She’s voted to cut healthcare for 64,400 of her own constituents, to reduce the environmental protections that affect our region’s economy, and to gut the Americans with Disabilities Act. She can call me all the names she wants, she’s still going to have to explain how Washington is making anyone’s life better.” HOLDING A COALITION Stefanik won re-election in 2016 with 35 percent of the vote, cobbling together support from not only Republicans, but also Democrats and independents. But against a tumultuous national backdrop and divisive president, Boecher wonders if the coalition can hold in November, citing Stefanik’s “bunker mentality.” “I think that moderate Democrats that might have supported her the past have been disappointed by her unwillingness to come out clearly on some of the issues that are reflecting our district,” she said. “Universally I’m hearing people are disappointed in her.” Cobb campaign manager Mike Szustak said Republicans and independents have told the campaign they wished New York state had open primaries, and looked forward to changing teams in November.

“I think there’s bipartisan angst for what’s going on Washington,” Szustak told The Sun on Wednesday. “And our message is what’s going on there isn’t good. They’re doing things that are actively hurting people.” Republicans have delighted in bashing the field as "divided and in disarray" and Szustak said Cobb's victory and calls for unity by the defeated candidates has "destroyed" that narrative. "Tedra’s ready to do it again," he said in a statement. "She’ll be racing from county to county, getting her positive message out there to voters in the same way that proved successful before. Stefanik knows she can’t compete with that. It’ll be lies and name-calling from here on out.” New York Republican Regional Vice Chairman of the North Country Shaun Gillilland likened Democratic turnout to a “little league game” and batted away concerns that Stefanik’s coalition was at the risk of fraying this fall, arguing the lawmaker is accessible and well-attuned to the needs of the district. “One thing about Elise is she gets things done,” Gillilland said. “She’s a proven leader. She has a proven voting record, and sometimes she goes completely against the Republican leadership.” He continued: “Just look how much she’s done for individual constituent work — it’s amazing.” ‘BEST IS YET TO COME’ Vanquished candidates were congenial following last night’s blowout. Wilson told volunteers to shift their support to Cobb. “Don’t be jaded, don’t fall into that complacent place that so many people fell into that led to a Trump election,” Wilson told supporters Tuesday night in Plattsburgh. “Rally behind the winner because she earned it. She worked hard and had a great ground game. She organized volunteers and had a long history that allowed that, and she should be commended for that.” Ratigan congratulated Cobb and wished her the best of luck. “I will continue to work toward the visions and goals I’ve shared as a political candidate, and know the momentum exists for all of us to manifest the change that is inevitable and at our fingertips,” Ratigan said in a statement on Wednesday. “The best is yet to come.”