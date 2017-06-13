Cache Elegant in Plattsburgh hosts fashion show

× Cache Elegant hosted its eighth annual fashion show last week. Pictured above is Joana “Jojo” Henderson wearing a sleeveless snakeskin dress by Calvin Klein. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Joana “Jojo” Henderson had a tough time in middle school.

She was bullied constantly for her weight.

Henderson, who lived in Albany at the time, used to be chased around by her classmates.

The group cruelly modified the popular track by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell, “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” into a diss:

“Drop a couple pounds, drop a couple pounds.”

“The girls and boys are horrible at that age,” she recalled. “But my mom gave me and my sister the confidence to not let anyone bring us down about our size.”

The Plattsburgh resident, 26, isn’t afraid to strut her stuff as she participated in last week’s Cache Elegant’s eighth annual fashion show.

Eight local women participated and Henderson was the only plus-size model — a first in the show’s history.

“Beauty is not only one size,” she said. “It’s important for everyone to know and see that.

“That’s one of the reasons why I participated.”

During the fashion show, Henderson rocked two outfits: a white-banded wait top with Aztec print palazzo style pants and a sleeveless snakeskin dress by Calvin Klein.

Henderson, who wears a 2X in tops and 20 in pants, said the fashion show was her first time trying on clothes from Cache Elegant.

“In Plattsburgh, it’s very hard to go clothes shopping as their clothes here are way more expensive and less trendy,” she said. “But I do see myself shopping here more.”

Cache Elegant on City Hall Place sells accessories, home décor and apparel for women sizes 0 to 24.

× Cache Elegant host its eighth annual fashion show last week. Pictured above is Victoria McDougal of Centers Health Care, who sponsored this year’s event, wearing a classic white shirt, a striped black and white high/low shirt and jewelry. Photo by Teah Dowling

Victoria McDougal of Centers Health Care, who sponsored this year’s fashion show, said she shops at the local boutique three to four times a month. She was also one of the models in this year’s fashion show.

“Cache Elegant caters to all different body sizes,” the Dannemora resident said. “It’s hard to find clothes that are modest while elegant and stylish, but Cache Elegant offers high-quality clothes for a low price.”

Cache Elegant is located at 26 City Hall Place in Plattsburgh. It’s open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday from noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 593-7485 or email bhugus@charter.net.