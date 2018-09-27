Cadyville Fire Department moves forward with expansion

× A new addition to the Cadyville Fire Department’s digs is expected to be completed by February. Detailed plans for the project received approval from the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

CADYVILLE | The Cadyville firehouse will start to look a little different in the coming weeks.

After receiving approval from the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board last week and 35-1 voter approval in March, an $850,000 expansion project of the Cadyville Fire Department headquarters will soon be underway.

The project will include the construction of an exterior porch, the addition of a manlift to the second story of the building and the construction of a new, larger garage to store the department’s fire trucks.

“Over the years, the trucks are getting bigger,” said Tom Gordon, chairman of the fire district board of commissioners.

In the past, the department has lowered the floors of the firehouse to accommodate the increasing size of the vehicles, he said, but the width of the garage has remained the same.

Gordon described what he says has become a normal scenario at the firehouse: Firefighters struggling to get in and out of the trucks once they’re parked inside the garage, the doors nearly hitting the walls of the firehouse.

“I think this will definitely improve the response time,” Gordon told The Sun. “Our squad will be able to get in and out of the trucks faster.”

The district has taken out a 15-year bond to finance the project.

Gordon said the yearly impact on taxpayers remains unclear.

Based on the projected project cost, split amongst the district’s approximate population of 1,500 people, over the next 15 years, the resulting tax impact could be over $37 annually. The Cadyville Fire District’s current tax rate is $1.24 per $1,000 in assessed value.

According to Andrew Garlock, project architect with the Watertown-based BCA Architects & Engineers, construction on the firehouse is expected to start within the next few weeks and conclude by February.